World Cup 2022 Group D Team Guides: Australia
World Cup 2022 Group D Team Guides: Australia

1 hour ago
Martin Rogers
Martin Rogers
FOX Sports Insider

You may have to go all the way back to 1962 to find the last time a team retained the World Cup but nevertheless – don't expect the rest of Group D to underestimate France

Whether Didier Deschamps' team can replicate the feats of Brazil 50 years ago remains up for discussion but any team with Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema in the side need to be taken very seriously indeed.  

Denmark will provide a stern test, especially after impressing at the last European Championships with a run to the last four and should qualify with the French, although with nothing expected of Tunisia or Australia in such a tough group, there could be a few twists along the way. 

Three things you need to know about Australia: 

Three things you need to know about Australia
Alexi Lalas gives the three things you need to know about Australia.

Coach: Graham Arnold 

Highest finish: Last 16 (2006) 

2018 finish: N/A 

FOX Bet odds: +50000

Key players: Aaron Mooy, Tom Rogic

What we're excited to watch: Attacking midfielder Ajdin Hrustic was a Europa League winner with Eintracht Frankfurt and showed his aptitude for the big occasion when he stepped up to score a penalty in the shootout win over Rangers in the final. Now plays in Italy for Hellas Verona. 

What success looks like: Last 16  

Achilles' heel: This is an Australia side lacking experience at the highest level and that could cost them dear. They need to play with no fear if they are to get out of the group, but even that probably won't be enough. 

X-Factor: A lot is expected of 18-year-old sensation Garang Kuol who has just signed for Newcastle United in the Premier League. He recently became the youngest Socceroo since Harry Kewell in 1996. The attacker has an eye for goal and will be an unknown for many.

Group D Preview: France, Australia, Tunisia, and Denmark
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse break down Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Goalkeepers: Maty Ryan, Andrew Redmayne, Danny Vukovic

Defenders: Milos Degenek, Aziz Behich, Joel King, Nathaniel Atkinson, Fran Karacic, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Bailey Wright, Thomas Deng

Midfielders: Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Ajdin Hrustic, Keanu Baccus, Cameron Devlin, Riley McGree

Forwards: Awer Mabil, Mathew Leckie, Martin Boyle, Jamie Maclaren, Jason Cummings, Mitchell Duke, Garang Kuol, Craig Goodwin

