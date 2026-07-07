Where To Find South Africa's Stars After Their 2026 World Cup Elimination

South Africa earned a place in the knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup. The team competed in Group A against Mexico, Czech Republic, and South Korea, fielding a squad that advanced past the group stage for the first time in the country's history.

During the group stage, they lost their opening match to Mexico before securing a 1-1 draw against Czechia. A 1-0 victory over South Korea confirmed South Africa's progression to the knockout phase. Teboho Mokoena scored the equalizer against Czechia to keep the team in contention.

Ultimately, Canada scored the winning goal in the 90th minute of the Round of 32 match to eliminate South Africa. The team and its players achieved their furthest progression at a World Cup tournament.

So what's next for the players who led South Africa to its first knockout stage appearance?

Foster was selected for the 26-man World Cup squad and made one appearance during the tournament. He plays club football in England for Burnley, the only player on South Africa's roster that plays in one of Europe's top-five leagues.

Maseko scored the winning goal against South Korea in the final match of the group stage to secure South Africa's advancement to the knockout rounds. He plays club football for Cypriot side AEL Limassol.

Williams captained South Africa throughout the tournament and started all four matches in goal. He plays club football for Mamelodi Sundowns, where eight of his teammates on the national team also apply their trade.

Makhanya played all 90 minutes in all four matches for South Africa during the tournament. The 24-year-old center back has played club football in Major League Soccer for the Philadelphia Union since 2023.