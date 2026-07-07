Where To Find Japan's Stars After Their 2026 World Cup Elimination

Japan earned a place in the knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup. The team competed in Group F against the Netherlands, Tunisia, and Sweden, fielding a squad that advanced past the group stage.

During the group stage, they recorded a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands and a 4-0 victory over Tunisia. A 1-1 draw against Sweden confirmed Japan's progression to the knockout phase. Kaishu Sano scored the opening goal in the Round of 32 match against Brazil to give Japan the lead.

Ultimately, Brazil scored the winning goal in the 96th minute of the Round of 32 match to eliminate Japan 2-1. The team and its players concluded their tournament appearance in the first knockout round.

So what's next for the players who led Japan to its knockout stage appearance?

Suzuki started in goal for Japan during the tournament, including the Round of 32 match against Brazil. He plays club football in Italy for Parma.

Ito started in the defense for Japan during the World Cup and played in the elimination match against Brazil. He plays club football in Germany for Bayern Munich.

Doan started in the midfield for Japan during the group stage and the knockout round. He plays club football in Germany for SC Freiburg.

Nakamura played as a winger for Japan during the tournament and scored a goal against the Netherlands in the group stage. He plays club football in France for Stade Reims.

Ueda started as a forward for Japan during the 2026 tournament matches. He plays club football in the Netherlands for Feyenoord.