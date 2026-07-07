FIFA Men's World Cup
Where To Find Japan's Stars After Their 2026 World Cup Elimination
FIFA Men's World Cup

Where To Find Japan's Stars After Their 2026 World Cup Elimination

Updated Jul. 18, 2026 6:25 p.m. ET

Japan earned a place in the knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup. The team competed in Group F against the Netherlands, Tunisia, and Sweden, fielding a squad that advanced past the group stage.

During the group stage, they recorded a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands and a 4-0 victory over Tunisia. A 1-1 draw against Sweden confirmed Japan's progression to the knockout phase. Kaishu Sano scored the opening goal in the Round of 32 match against Brazil to give Japan the lead.

Ultimately, Brazil scored the winning goal in the 96th minute of the Round of 32 match to eliminate Japan 2-1. The team and its players concluded their tournament appearance in the first knockout round.

So what's next for the players who led Japan to its knockout stage appearance?

Zion Suzuki

Zion Suzuki

Japan

Goalkeeper · Japan

Suzuki started in goal for Japan during the tournament, including the Round of 32 match against Brazil. He plays club football in Italy for Parma.

Hiroki Ito

Hiroki Ito

Japan

Defender · Japan

Ito started in the defense for Japan during the World Cup and played in the elimination match against Brazil. He plays club football in Germany for Bayern Munich.

Ritsu Doan

Ritsu Doan

Japan

Midfield · Japan

Doan started in the midfield for Japan during the group stage and the knockout round. He plays club football in Germany for SC Freiburg.

Nakamura played as a winger for Japan during the tournament and scored a goal against the Netherlands in the group stage. He plays club football in France for Stade Reims.

Ayase Ueda

Ayase Ueda

Japan

Forward · Japan

Ueda started as a forward for Japan during the 2026 tournament matches. He plays club football in the Netherlands for Feyenoord.

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