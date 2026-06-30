Spider-Man And The GOAT: Lionel Messi Swings Across New York In Hilarious Promo Video

Lionel Messi has proven he is a superhero on the pitch for decades, but the legendary Argentine has now taken things a step further by appearing alongside Tom Holland in a viral crossover.

The Inter Miami star features in a hilarious new teaser for the upcoming Marvel blockbuster Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Messi takes New York by storm

In a collaboration that few saw coming, eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi has swapped the football pitch for the streets of New York City in a brand-new promotional video for Sony Pictures. The "GOAT" is currently leading Argentina through the 2026 World Cup, but he found time to link up with Hollywood star Tom Holland in a clip that has quickly set social media alight.

The short film begins with Holland’s Peter Parker sitting quietly in a café before he is stunned by the arrival of the footballing icon. Clearly starstruck, the actor trips over his own feet as he tries to approach the World Cup winner. Messi, playing a heightened version of himself, reveals he is actually using a tracking device to hunt down the web-slinger himself, prompting Parker to suit up and take the veteran forward for a high-flying tour of the city skyline.

A blockbuster summer for Holland

The promo comes at a busy time for Holland, who is currently promoting his fourth solo outing as the Marvel hero. The British actor has been a visible presence during the 2026 World Cup, recently visiting Madrid to discuss both his film and his love for the beautiful game.

During his trip, he even identified Barcelona star Lamine Yamal as a perfect Spider-Man due to his agility and speed.

Holland’s return to the big screen marks his first major appearance since 2022's Uncharted. Before the new Marvel film arrives, he is also set to star in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming project, The Odyssey, making it a packed summer for the actor.

Despite his heavy filming schedule, Holland has maintained his interest in football, previously mentioning his admiration for Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez, who famously uses a spider-themed goal celebration.

Fans react to viral crossover

The marketing campaign for the new film has officially shifted into high gear, with the studio asking fans "Who’s got next?" alongside the release of the Messi footage.

Reaction to the clip has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans delighted to see Messi’s comedic timing as he screams while being swung through the air by the superhero.

While Messi’s appearance is primarily for promotional purposes, it has sparked wild theories about whether the Argentine could make a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo in the actual film. The legendary No.10 appeared naturally enthusiastic in the commercial, leading many to believe he is a genuine fan of the franchise.

Release dates and director details

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to hit theatres on July 31, 2026. The film is being helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the director behind Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, promising a fresh direction for the franchise. The movie arrives just as the World Cup fever reaches its peak, making the Messi collaboration a masterstroke of cross-continental marketing.

In the promo, Spider-Man asks Messi, "You good with heights?" before the pair launch into the air. It is a lighthearted moment for the player, who is currently carrying the weight of a nation on his shoulders as Argentina look to defend their world title. Whether Messi will be lifting another trophy or simply enjoying a box-office hit this July, his status as a global cultural icon remains undisputed.