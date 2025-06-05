Gold Cup Sergiño Dest the latest USMNT star who'll miss the Gold Cup Updated Jun. 5, 2025 11:30 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

When Zack Steffen left the U.S. men’s national team’s pre-Gold Cup camp on Wednesday because of a knee injury, it seemed the American roster for the regional championship was set. The veteran goalkeeper’s departure reduced Mauricio Pochettino’s team to 26 players — the same number in the final squad U.S. Soccer was required to submit to Concacaf later in the day.

Apparently not. On Thursday morning, the USMNT announced that 24-year-old star right back Sergino Dest — a 2022 World Cup starter who has already played for elite European teams Ajax, Barcelona, AC Milan and current club PSV Eindhoven — will also miss the tournament, which the Americans kick off next weekend against Trinidad and Tobago in San Jose, California.

Dest returned to the field for PSV in March after missing almost a year with a torn ACL. He appeared in seven matches, five of them starts, and went all 90 minutes in the Eredivise finale on May 18. In a statement, Pochettino said Dest’s health would be best served by sitting out the Gold Cup. He was replaced by left back John Tolkin.

"The technical, medical and high performance staff have done a series of evaluations this week on all the players in camp, and in the case of Sergiño we determined the best decision is for the player to have an individualized training program for the summer so he can focus on being fully recovered and ready to perform next season," Pochettino said.

Dest joins a laundry list of U.S. regulars who are out this summer. Christian Pulisic, exhausted after playing 100 competitive games for Milan over the last two seasons and with an eye on the all-important 2026 World Cup, asked for and was granted a break. Antonee Robinson just underwent knee surgery. Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna and Tim Weah are participating in the Club World Cup instead. First choice strikers Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi are hurt.

Given Dest’s long absence — he hasn’t played for his country since March 2024 — seeing him in action under Pochettino for the first time was supposed to be one of the few remaining silver linings this summer.

On Tuesday, U.S.keeper Matt Turner raved about the importance of having Dest back in camp.

"Serg is awesome," Turner said. "He's such a fun guy, a fun teammate to play with. It's great to see him out playing again. In tranining he's looking good. His feet are as good as ever.

"He definitely seems to have matured through this injury," Turner added. "I’m just super happy to have him back and involved with the team."

Now that reunion is on hold for at least another few months.

The final Gold Cup squad is as follows. Teams can replace an injured player up to 24 hours before their opening match.

Goalkeepers: Matt Freese, New York City FC (MLS); Patrick Schulte, Columbus Crew (MLS); Matt Turner, Crystal Palace (England)

Defenders: Max Arfsten, Columbus; Alex Freeman, Orlando (MLS); Nathan Harriel, Philadelphia Union (MLS); Mark McKenzie, Toulouse (France); Tim Ream, Charlotte (MLS); Chris Richards, Crystal Palace; Miles Robinson, Cincinnati (MLS); John Tolkin, Holstein Kiel (Germany); Walker Zimmerman, Nashville (MLS)

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson, Leeds (England); Tyler Adams, Bournemouth (England): Sebastian Berhalter, Vancouver (MLS); Johnny Cardoso, Real Betis (Spain); Luca de la Torre, San Diego (MLS); Diego Luna, Real Salt Lake (MLS); Jack McGlynn, Houston Dynamo (MLS); Quinn Sullivan, Philadelphia Union (MLS); Malik Tillman, PSV

Forwards: Paxten Aaronson, Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany); Patrick Agyemang, Charlotte (MLS); Damion Downs, Cologne (Germany); Brian White, Vancouver; Haji Wright, Coventry (England)

