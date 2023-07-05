United States
USMNT will play Canada in Gold Cup quarterfinal Sunday
United States

USMNT will play Canada in Gold Cup quarterfinal Sunday

Published Jul. 5, 2023 2:29 a.m. ET

Canada advanced to a quarterfinal matchup against the United States in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, beating Cuba 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Guatemala also advanced with a 3-2 victory over Guadeloupe at Harrison, New Jersey, and will play Jamaica in the opener of a quarterfinal doubleheader at Cincinnati on Sunday, followed by the U.S.-Canada matchup.

In the other quarterfinal doubleheader, Mexico will play Costa Rica on Saturday after Panama meets invited guest Qatar at Arlington, Texas.

Junior Hoilett converted a 21st-minute penalty kick for No. 45 Canada after a hand ball on Eduardo Hernandez on Hoilett's cross.

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior Hoilett smashes in a penalty kick to give Canada a 1-0 lead over Cuba

Junior Hoilett smashes in a penalty kick to give Canada a 1-0 lead over Cuba

Jonathan Osorio scored in the 26th off Lucas Cavallini's pass, Jayden Nelson on a rebound of Cavallini's shot in the 47th and Liam Millar in the 61st on a header from Hoilett's corner kick.

Liam Millar's header gives Canada a comfortable 4-1 lead against Cuba

Liam Millar's header gives Canada a comfortable 4-1 lead against Cuba

Cuba, ranked 166th, scored on penalty kicks by Luis Paradela in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time and Maikel Reyes in the 89th.

No. 116 Guatemala won Group C with six points and Canada finished second with five. Guadeloupe had four and Cuba zero.

No. 42 Costa Rica defeated Martinique 6-4 at Harrison to advance, and 57th-ranked Panama, already assured a quarterfinal berth, drew No. 76 El Salvador 2-2. Guadeloupe and Martinique are not ranked because they are not FIFA members.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
United States
Canada
Gold Cup
share
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes