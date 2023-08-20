United States
USMNT captain Tyler Adams returns to Premier League with Bournemouth
United States

USMNT captain Tyler Adams returns to Premier League with Bournemouth

Published Aug. 20, 2023 9:28 a.m. ET

United States captain Tyler Adams is returning to the Premier League after completing a move from Leeds United to Bournemouth.

Adams signed a five-year-deal with Bournemouth, the club said Saturday, after a one-year stint at Leeds that ended with him having hamstring surgery in March and the team being relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season.

The clubs did not disclose the transfer fee, but British media reported the deal was worth up to 24 million pounds ($30.5 million).

The 24-year-old midfielder had been linked with a move to Chelsea earlier in the transfer window, but the London club opted to spend big on bringing in Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adams is Bournemouth's eighth signing in this transfer window under new manager Andoni Iraola.

"We're thrilled to have brought Tyler to the club and he is a player we've admired for a long time," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said in a statement. "It's been widely documented how much his talents have been recognized in this transfer window by other clubs, so to have him sign for AFC Bournemouth shows the ambition we have as a club.

"Tyler is an exciting player who possesses plenty of experience for someone that is just 24 years of age and we're looking forward to working with him as he's a player we know will be a great addition to our squad."

Bournemouth started the season with a 1-1 draw against West Ham and lost 3-1 to Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Adams' departure completes an American exodus from Leeds: Jesse Marsch was fired as the manager in February, Brenden Aaronson left on loan to Union Berlin, and Weston McKennie returned to Juventus.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Tyler Adams
United States
English Premier League
share
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Golden Boot race tracker: 2023 Women's World Cup top scorers

Golden Boot race tracker: 2023 Women's World Cup top scorers

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes