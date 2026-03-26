FIFA Men's World Cup
USA to Play Kosovo or Türkiye In 2026 World Cup Group Stage
FIFA Men's World Cup

USA to Play Kosovo or Türkiye In 2026 World Cup Group Stage

Updated Mar. 26, 2026 7:34 p.m. ET

The United States' group for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is nearly set.

While the United States already knows it will play Paraguay and Australia in its first two matches at the tournament, its final opponent in Group D will be determined on Tuesday in the UEFA Patch C Playoff between Kosovo and Türkiye.

[World Cup Qualifying: Italy, Türkiye Take Big Steps; Ireland Ousted]

Kosovo booked its spot in the Patch C final with a 4-3 win against Slovakia at Tehelné pole on Thursday. Four different players scored for Kosovo in its win. Kosovo is ranked 77th in the world by FIFA.

Türkiye advanced to a matchup with Kosovo by narrowly beating Romania 1-0 on Thursday at Tüpraş Stadium. Ferdi Kadıoğlu scored Türkiye's lone goal. Türkiye has the second-highest FIFA ranking (23) of any country still in the UEFA Playoffs; only Denmark (20) is ranked higher.

The UEFA Patch Playoff final will take place on Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET. The winner will clinch a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and compete in Group D with the United States, Paraguay and Australia.

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