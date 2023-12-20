MLS U.S. Soccer Federation refuses MLS attempt to pull top rosters from U.S. Open Cup Updated Dec. 20, 2023 4:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The United States Soccer Federation announced Wednesday that it has denied Major League Soccer's request to allow MLS-owned lower division teams to represent the country's top soccer circuit in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Citing a calendar that is becoming more congested every year, MLS's board of governors voted last week to send MLS Next Pro squads, which compete in the third tier of the American soccer pyramid — below MLS and the second-tier USL Championship — to compete in the country's oldest tournament in place of their first teams.

The decision was quickly and widely panned by fans; top European clubs like Germany's Bayern Munich, England's Manchester City and Real Madrid of Spain all participate in their primary domestic cup competition, which often pits those titans against lower league or even semi-professional or amateur opponents.

MLS teams have won every edition of the U.S. Open Cup, a straight knockout tournament that any team can enter and that was founded in 1914, this century. Only once has a non-MLS side even reached the final since 2000; last year, USL Championship side Sacramento Republic lost to MLS's Orlando City.

Not all MLS teams prioritize the Open Cup, though. Many opt to field reserve squads, especially in the rounds leading up to the semis and final. That has led to regular "Cupsets," where a lower league club eliminates one from MLS. For example, the Columbus Crew was elimnated by the tier two Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the round of 16 in this year's Open Cup. The Crew, using a completely different starting lineup, went on to win MLS Cup earlier this month.

Still, preventing its teams from competing in the Open Cup altogether was a bridge too far for U.S. Soccer, the sport's governing body domestically.

"After thoughtful consideration, we have informed MLS that the U.S. Soccer staff recommendation, which was adopted by the Pro League Taskforce, is that the request be denied," the federation said in a press release. "As we move forward, we will continue our review of the Open Cup to ensure it aligns with the U.S. Soccer strategic pillars. We remain committed to addressing the needs and concerns of all of our members, including MLS, and other stakeholders to enhance and improve the U.S. Open Cup."

Some of those improvements will require more investment in the tournament by U.S. Soccer, which runs it. Offering more prize money, selling media rights to the games and luring a title sponsor would make the competition more attractive for MLS teams, many of which don't profit by participating.

Ironically, the 2023 U.S. Open Cup was the most financially successful tourney yet, thanks in no small part to Lionel Messi. In August, Messi helped his Inter Miami reach the title game by setting up two goals and converting his penalty shootout attempt in a win over FC Cincinnati in the semis. The Argentine legend missed September's final because of injury and Miami lost to the Houston Dynamo without him.

"MLS is committed to finding a viable solution for the 2024 tournament and is working to find a pathway that addresses its goals and concerns," MLS said in its own statement. "Moving forward, MLS will remain focused on increasing opportunities for up-and-coming players, a key component of the League's player development strategy that ultimately benefits the U.S. national team program."

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men's and women's national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

