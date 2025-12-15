USA Captain Tyler Adams Suffers Suspected MCL Injury vs. Manchester United

United States men's national team midfielder Tyler Adams has suspected medial collateral ligament damage after limping out of Bournemouth's 4-4 draw with Manchester United in the Premier League on Monday.

In the second minute of the match at Old Trafford, Adams was injured while challenging Matheus Cunha. He came off after treatment on the pitch.

"He's the worst news from the game, definitely," Bournemouth coach Andoni Iraola said. "The knee twisted, I think the MCL. We'll have to check and see if it is a small sprain or bigger.

"To lose a player like Tyler for us is massive, especially when you don't have Lewis Cook (suspended). Alex (Scott) has to play in that holding midfield position and he has done it really well but it's bad news for us because Tyler is massive for us."

Adams captained the United States at the last World Cup in 2022 in Qatar. The next U.S. games are not until March, a pair of friendlies.

He's been invaluable again for Bournemouth, appearing in all but one Premier League round and scoring twice, including the goal of the month for November.

Reporting by The Associated Press.