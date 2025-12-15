United States
USA Captain Tyler Adams Suffers Suspected MCL Injury vs. Manchester United
United States

USA Captain Tyler Adams Suffers Suspected MCL Injury vs. Manchester United

Published Dec. 15, 2025 7:41 p.m. ET

United States men's national team midfielder Tyler Adams has suspected medial collateral ligament damage after limping out of Bournemouth's 4-4 draw with Manchester United in the Premier League on Monday.

In the second minute of the match at Old Trafford, Adams was injured while challenging Matheus Cunha. He came off after treatment on the pitch.

"He's the worst news from the game, definitely," Bournemouth coach Andoni Iraola said. "The knee twisted, I think the MCL. We'll have to check and see if it is a small sprain or bigger.

"To lose a player like Tyler for us is massive, especially when you don't have Lewis Cook (suspended). Alex (Scott) has to play in that holding midfield position and he has done it really well but it's bad news for us because Tyler is massive for us."

Adams captained the United States at the last World Cup in 2022 in Qatar. The next U.S. games are not until March, a pair of friendlies.

He's been invaluable again for Bournemouth, appearing in all but one Premier League round and scoring twice, including the goal of the month for November.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 World Cup Schedule: All Games, Dates, Times, Matchups

2026 World Cup Schedule: All Games, Dates, Times, Matchups

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes