FIFA World Cup 2022 United States will host Copa America 2024, USMNT could compete 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Next year's Copa América will be played in the United States and will include six CONCACAF teams.

South American soccer body CONMEBOL said Friday its 10 national teams will play the tournament out of their region after a deal with the confederation for North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The six guests for the 2024 Copa America will secure their spots according to their performances in the next CONCACAF Nations League. The United States men's national team won the CONCACAF Nations League in 2021. If it's able to replicate its success and finish as one of the five-best teams for the 2023-24 Nations League season, it will compete in the 2024 Copa América.

The tournament will be played during the Northern Hemisphere summer, CONMEBOL said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agreement also includes placing four of CONMEBOL women's teams in a CONCACAF tournament, plus the creation of a new club competition.

Ecuador decided not to organize the 2024 Copa América, as expected, due to public security issues.

The United States, Mexico and Canada will co-host the men's World Cup in 2026.

Argentina is the defending Copa América and World Cup champion.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more