Ukraine vs. France: 2026 World Cup Qualifier preview, odds, how to watch, time
Published Sep. 5, 2025 10:49 a.m. ET
Ukraine hosts France in a World Cup Qualifier in Wroclaw, Poland. Here’s everything you need to know about Ukraine vs France.
How to watch Ukraine vs. France
- Date: Friday, September 5th, 2025
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Wroclaw Stadium, Wroclaw, Poland
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Betting Odds
As of September 5th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Ukraine: +750
- Draw: +400
- France: -280
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Ukraine
- 6/10: at New Zealand — W 2–1
- 6/7: at Canada — L 2–4
- 3/23: at Belgium — L 0–3
- 3/20: vs Belgium — W 3–1
- 11/19: at Albania — W 2–1
France
- 6/8: at Germany — W 2–0
- 6/5: at Spain — L 4–5
- 3/23: vs Croatia — W 2–0
- 3/20: at Croatia — L 0–2
- 11/17: at Italy — W 3–1
