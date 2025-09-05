FIFA Men's World Cup Ukraine vs. France: 2026 World Cup Qualifier preview, odds, how to watch, time Published Sep. 5, 2025 10:49 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Ukraine hosts France in a World Cup Qualifier in Wroclaw, Poland. Here’s everything you need to know about Ukraine vs France.

How to watch Ukraine vs. France

Betting Odds

As of September 5th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Ukraine: +750

Draw: +400

France: -280

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Ukraine

6/10: at New Zealand — W 2–1

6/7: at Canada — L 2–4

3/23: at Belgium — L 0–3

3/20: vs Belgium — W 3–1

11/19: at Albania — W 2–1

France

6/8: at Germany — W 2–0

6/5: at Spain — L 4–5

3/23: vs Croatia — W 2–0

3/20: at Croatia — L 0–2

11/17: at Italy — W 3–1

