Ukraine vs. France: 2026 World Cup Qualifier preview, odds, how to watch, time

Published Sep. 5, 2025 10:49 a.m. ET

Ukraine hosts France in a World Cup Qualifier in Wroclaw, Poland. Here’s everything you need to know about Ukraine vs France.

How to watch Ukraine vs. France

Betting Odds

As of September 5th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

  • Ukraine: +750
  • Draw: +400
  • France: -280

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Ukraine

  • 6/10: at New Zealand — W 2–1
  • 6/7: at Canada — L 2–4
  • 3/23: at Belgium — L 0–3
  • 3/20: vs Belgium — W 3–1
  • 11/19: at Albania — W 2–1
France

  • 6/8: at Germany — W 2–0
  • 6/5: at Spain — L 4–5
  • 3/23: vs Croatia — W 2–0
  • 3/20: at Croatia — L 0–2
  • 11/17: at Italy — W 3–1
