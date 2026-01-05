United States
USA's Cole Campbell Joins Hoffenheim on Loan from Borussia Dortmund
United States

USA's Cole Campbell Joins Hoffenheim on Loan from Borussia Dortmund

Updated Jan. 5, 2026 2:11 p.m. ET

Cole Campbell has agreed a six-month loan to Hoffenheim after struggling to establish himself in the first team for Borussia Dortmund, the club announced Monday morning. The deal includes an option to buy for up to $11.7 million should the club opt to make it permanent at the end of the season. Campbell has played just 16 senior minutes this season for the German giants.

A much-needed loan move

Campbell's loan deal comes after a frustrating few months with Dortmund. The American attacking midfielder showed promise in the 2024-25 season, but struggled to establish himself this campaign under Niko Kovac. He reportedly faced disciplinary issues with the head coach and handed in a transfer request this winter following a lack of playing time. Campbell managed just one Bundesliga appearance this year after playing four times in the 2024-25 season.

A frustrating few months

It would seem to be a long time coming, too. He appeared to be nearing a move to Stuttgart, but Dortmund rejected an offer of around $5m for his services. Clubs in Denmark and Belgium also expressed interest, but Dortmund, eager to receive a more substantial fee, held out.

Impact for the U.S. youth sides

Despite his difficulties at Dortmund, Campbell has continued to impress in the United States youth setup. The winger played in the U20 World Cup and was also called up for the U.S. U-21s for their training camp at the end of the year.

Hoffenheim and a new opportunity

Hoffenheim would seem to be an encouraging new opportunity for Campbell. The winger will have a chance to make an immediate impact, with starting winger Bazoumana Toure still with the Ivory Coast national team at AFCON. Hoffenheim are fifth in the Bundesliga and remain in the hunt for an unlikely Champions League appearance.

in this topic
