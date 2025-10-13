Türkiye vs Georgia: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Türkiye and Georgia face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Türkiye vs Georgia and odds.

How to watch Türkiye vs Georgia

Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ViX+

Live Boxscores: FOXSports.com

Türkiye vs Georgia Odds

Türkiye is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Türkiye

10/11: at Bulgaria (Win, 6–1)

9/7: vs Spain (Loss, 6–0)

9/4: at Georgia (Win, 3–2)

6/10: at Mexico (Loss, 1–0)

6/7: at USA (Win, 2–1)

Georgia