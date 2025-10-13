FIFA Men's World Cup
Türkiye vs Georgia: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview
Published Oct. 14, 2025 6:21 a.m. ET
Türkiye and Georgia face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Türkiye vs Georgia and odds.
How to watch Türkiye vs Georgia
- Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- TV: ViX+
- Live Boxscores: FOXSports.com
Türkiye vs Georgia Odds
Türkiye is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Türkiye
- 10/11: at Bulgaria (Win, 6–1)
- 9/7: vs Spain (Loss, 6–0)
- 9/4: at Georgia (Win, 3–2)
- 6/10: at Mexico (Loss, 1–0)
- 6/7: at USA (Win, 2–1)
Georgia
- 10/11: at Spain (Loss, 2–0)
- 9/7: vs Bulgaria (Win, 3–0)
- 9/4: vs Türkiye (Loss, 3–2)
- 6/8: vs Cape Verde (Draw, 1–1)
- 6/5: vs Faroe Islands (Win, 1–0)
recommended
-
2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?
Wales vs Belgium: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview
Could Italy Really Miss the World Cup Again?
-
Sweden vs Kosovo: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview
Northern Ireland vs Germany: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview
Iceland vs France: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview
-
Costa Rica vs Nicaragua: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview
Brazil's Carlo Ancelotti: Neymar Still on Radar to Play at World Cup
Ukraine vs. Azerbaijan: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview
Item 1 of 3
