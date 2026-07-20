FIFA Men's World Cup
Topps To Release Iconic Photo Of Messi Holding Baby Lamine Yamal As Trading Card
FIFA Men's World Cup

Topps To Release Iconic Photo Of Messi Holding Baby Lamine Yamal As Trading Card

Published Jul. 20, 2026 9:03 p.m. ET

Topps is creating a trading card of what became a famous photo during the World Cup of Argentina's Lionel Messi holding Spain's Lamine Yamal, the company said Monday.

Messi, whom many consider soccer's greatest player, was photographed holding Yamal, then an infant and now a 19-year-old rising star. The two met in Sunday's final, with Yamal and Spain defeating Messi and Argentina 1-0.

That game was a potential changing of the guard with the 39-year-old Messi perhaps playing in his final World Cup.

Playing for Barcelona at the time of the initial meeting with Yamal, Messi took part in a fundraising drive for UNICEF and wound up holding the player who could be the future face of the sport. Yamal has followed in Messi's footsteps by becoming Barcelona's standout player.

Reporting by The Associated Press

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