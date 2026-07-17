2026 World Cup Odds: Back Spain To Hoist World Cup Trophy

There are a couple of ways to play the Spain vs. Argentina match, and I think both have a good chance of cashing.

There is value on Spain to win in regulation at +125, but if you take Spain to lift the World Cup at -150, you protect yourself if it doesn't get the job done in 90 minutes.

Spain’s defense has been absolutely elite, conceding just one goal the entire tournament. It has shut down some of the best attacks in the world, including Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo and even France’s four-headed attack of Michael Olise, Kylian Mbappé, Désiré Doué and Ousmane Dembélé.

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Argentina has done well to reach back-to-back World Cup finals, but that side hasn't played its best football in the knockout stage. It needed multiple goals after the 79th minute to get this far.

England had Argentina on the ropes, and if not for some questionable late managerial decisions by Thomas Tuchel, it might have been England playing for the trophy.

It’s always brave to bet against Lionel Messi in a World Cup final, but this Spanish side feels like the most complete team in the tournament. Spain's defense is outstanding, and it has game-changers all over the pitch.