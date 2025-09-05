FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Poland vs. Finland: How to watch, odds, preview
Published Sep. 7, 2025 7:59 a.m. ET
Poland hosts Finland in a World Cup Qualifier in Chorzow, Poland. Here’s everything you need to know about Poland vs Finland.
How to watch Poland vs. Finland
- Date: Sunday, September 7th, 2025
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Stadion Slaski, Chorzow, POL
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App
Betting Odds
As of September 5th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Poland: -175
- Draw: +295
- Finland: +500
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Poland
- 9/4: at Netherlands — D 1–1
- 6/10: at Finland — L 1–2
- 6/6: vs Moldova — W 2–0
- 3/24: vs Malta — W 2–0
- 3/21: vs Lithuania — W 1–0
Finland
- 9/4: at Norway — L 0–1
- 6/10: vs Poland — W 2–1
- 6/7: vs Netherlands — L 0–2
- 3/24: at Lithuania — D 2–2
- 3/21: at Malta — W 1–0
