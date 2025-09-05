FIFA Men's World Cup Poland vs. Finland: How to watch, odds, preview Published Sep. 7, 2025 7:59 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Poland hosts Finland in a World Cup Qualifier in Chorzow, Poland. Here’s everything you need to know about Poland vs Finland.

How to watch Poland vs. Finland

Date: Sunday, September 7th, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Stadion Slaski, Chorzow, POL

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App

Betting Odds

As of September 5th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Poland: -175

Draw: +295

Finland: +500

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Poland

9/4: at Netherlands — D 1–1

6/10: at Finland — L 1–2

6/6: vs Moldova — W 2–0

3/24: vs Malta — W 2–0

3/21: vs Lithuania — W 1–0

Finland

9/4: at Norway — L 0–1

6/10: vs Poland — W 2–1

6/7: vs Netherlands — L 0–2

3/24: at Lithuania — D 2–2

3/21: at Malta — W 1–0

