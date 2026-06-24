Mauricio Pochettino Says USA Won't Take Foot Off Gas vs. Türkiye: 'We Need To Win'

U.S. World Cup Team Training Base (IRVINE, Calif.) — As a strictly practical matter, it’s no secret that the Stars and Stripes don’t need to win — or even tie — Thursday’s first round finale against already eliminated Türkiye.

It’s a right Mauricio Pochettino’s squad has earned. By winning their first two games at a World Cup for the first time in 96 years, the Americans not only advanced to the knockout stage of the tournament with a game to spare, but also clinched Group D.

You wouldn’t know it when talking to the U.S. players here this week.

While Pochettino confirmed on the eve of the contest that he’ll make several lineup changes from those victories over Australia — at least the four starters who picked up yellow cards; another against the Turks for any of them would trigger a suspension for the round of 32, which isn't worth the risk — the replacements will approach the match as if it means everything.

For many of them, it will.

"Everybody's going to be called on at a different point, in a different capacity," center back Mark McKenzie — one of eight members of the USA’s 26-man World Cup roster who have yet to see a single minute at the tournament — told me and other reporters here before the USA’s final pre-Türkiye training session. "Being ready I think is the biggest thing for each and every guy."

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

"I’ve been training hard, waiting for the opportunity, but I'm sure it'll come," said Alex Zendejas — who also has yet to play — before quickly qualifying his reward. "That's obviously a coach's decision."

So is whether to play top attacker Christian Pulisic, who sat out last week against the Aussies because of a calf injury but said on Wednesday that he’ll be able to start if Pochettino selects him, if not play the entire game.

The smart money is on the former Paris Saint-Germain boss taking a conservative approach. As much as he wants to finish the first round with three wins, the game that matters most comes on July 1 in Santa Clara, Calif., and will more than likely be against a Bosnia and Herzegovina side that eliminated four-time World Cup champion Italy in March in Europe’s qualifying playoffs. Lose that contest, and all the good vibes the Americans have created so far instantly turn toxic.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Still, heading into that do-or-die tilt without disrupting the momentum would be ideal.

"Two wins is what's keeping the energy high right now, and three would be even [better]," left back Max Arfsten, who seems set to fill in for Antonee "Jedi" Robinson (Jedi was cautioned against the Socceroos), said on Tuesday. "Regardless of if we've advanced or not, training is still very competitive, it's very intense, and I think that's the culture that the coach created: No matter what, everyone's still trying to prove something."

At his pre-game press conference, Pochettino laid down exactly what.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Whoever he picks must go take the field at Los Angeles Stadium with the mindset that "it's the final of the World Cup," the 54-year-old Argentine said.

Why wouldn't they? After all, it could be the culmination of a childhood dream for some of them, and possibly the only World Cup game they ever play in their entire careers.

Seeing their teammates accomplish that could have a feel-good knock-on effect on the rest of the roster. Those who haven’t yet played have been training just as hard, have been away from their young children just as long as those who’ve been in the spotlight so far.

"I think these guys deserve it if they get the chance," said star defender Chris Richards, another of the Americans carrying a yellow.

"I think everyone on this team is ready to step up," Pulisic added. "We're going to support and push everyone the same way, whoever gets the opportunity [on Thursday] to play, whatever the decisions may be. Everyone's going to be ready, and it just shows how much depth and what a strong team we have."

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Not that getting on the field in what some have referred to as a "dead rubber" match is some sort of consolation prize. After all, this is still the biggest stage in global sports.

"It's a World Cup," said Richards. "If you're not excited for this, I don't know when you will be excited."

So yes, the result against Türkiye truly matters — even if it doesn’t.

"We need to win," Pochettino said flatly in his native Spanish. "I have no doubt that the team that plays in the match is going to perform."