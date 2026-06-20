Why USA May Switch Up The Starters In Next World Cup Match

SEATTLE STADIUM — Tyler Adams didn’t hesitate.

Standing in front of a gaggle of reporters in the bowels of this packed 69,000-seat arena that had just seen the U.S. men's national team continue what is quickly becoming a glorious 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil — the USA’s 2-0 victory over Australia on a perfectly sunny afternoon marked the first time the Americans have won two straight World Cup games since 1930 — Adams was asked if he’d like play in Thursday’s first round finale vs. Türkiye, at risk of being suspended for the first knockout game should he pick up another yellow card.

"I want to play every game, so yeah," he said. "I managed [to avoid another caution] today, so hopefully I could do it again."

There’s no chance that will happen now.

Though beating the Socceroos guaranteed the Stars and Stripes a spot in the knockout stage with a game to spare, Adams couldn’t know at the time the outcome of Friday’s nightcap between the Turks and Paraguay. That match would decide how much the Americans' next contest even mattered.

As it turned out, Paraguay’s 1-0 win clinched Group D for the U.S. regardless of the outcome on Thursday. That means U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino has the rare opportunity to rest his entire starting lineup before the round of 32 if he chooses.

Had star attacker Christian Pulisic not been sidelined by a tight left calf in Seattle, Pochettino would’ve rolled out the exact same 11 players in the co-hosts' first two games. This is the World Cup. Of course, the former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain manager wanted his best players on the field despite the possibility of injury, fatigue and yellow card accumulation.

That last one could’ve been particularly vexing. Yellow cards are wiped after the

Adams, striker Folarin Balogun, defender Chris Richards and fullback Antonee "Jedi" Robinson were all booked in the Americans' first two outings. Getting a second group-stage yellow card on Thursday would see them suspended for the Americans’ first elimination match, on July 1 at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. Accumulated yellow cards are wiped clean after the group stage and after the quarterfinals — but suspensions are not.

Even if Pochettino doesn't admit it when he meets the media on the eve of the next game, it's now essentially 100 percent guaranteed that he won’t play Adams, Balogun, Richards or Jedi against Türkiye. He can’t. With yellows wiped clean at the conclusion of group play, it’s the only way to ensure that they’re all available for the knockout-round opener.

Make no mistake: That game is now everything. Though the vibes in the team and the public right now are "over the roof," to quote defender Alex Freeman, failing the first do-or-die test would immediately turn this World Cup into a disaster of epic proportions.

Making sure that Pulisic can participate when it really counts must be a top priority. Same for Richards, who came into this tournament nursing an ankle injury. The big center back almost certainly wouldn't have played even if he hadn't seen yellow in Seattle.

Christian Pulisic won't face pressure to return against Türkiye with the USA ensured of knockout play. (Getty Images)

There’s also really no reason to use midfielder Weston McKennie, fullback Sergiño Dest, midfielder Malik Tillman or defender and 38-year-old captain Tim Ream in the next match. Keeping the starters as fresh as possible is paramount.

So expect plenty of opportunities for others. Premier League starter Brenden Aaronson hasn’t logged a minute of this World Cup yet. Neither have fullback Max Arfsten, center back duo Mark McKenzie and Miles Robinson, midfielder Cristian Roldan, goalkeeper Matt Turner or winger Alex Zendejas. Most or even all of them should see some playing time on Thursday, either from the beginning or off the bench as substitutes.

If Pochettino wants some continuity, maybe he sticks with goalkeeper Matt Freese rather than throw a bone to Turner, the USA's No. 1 in 2022. Freese is still relatively green at the highest level, and he just posted the USA’s first clean sheet in 11 tries.

Freeman, who scored the Americans’ second goal against the Aussies, is only 21, a physical freak, and seems to get better with each passing game. Surely he can go again if asked. It's more difficult to make an argument for almost anyone else.

In addition to giving the first string more time to recover, playing the understudies would boost morale — especially if they can beat an already eliminated opponent —inside a group that is already clearly flying high.

After the U.S. routed two-time World Cup champion Uruguay last November with a lineup that included just three players (Dest, Freeman and Freese) who have started at this World Cup, Pochettino bristled at the notion that this team has "regulars" at all.

Yet the fact remains that it’s almost impossible to dole out minutes to everyone at a World Cup, especially since FIFA increased roster sizes to 26 (from 23) four years ago.

Pochettino has just been given that luxury. Expect him to take it against Türkiye.