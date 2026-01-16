Benjamin Cremaschi Claims U.S. Soccer Young Male Player of the Year Award

Benjamin Cremaschi has been recognized as U.S. Soccer's Young Male Player of the Year. The award comes as a result of a standout 2025 that saw Cremaschi become just the second U.S. player to claim a Golden Boot as the leading scorer at a major youth tournament. The midfielder, who came from the Inter Miami academy, is currently on loan at Parma.

A breakout year

The 20-year-old midfielder's defining moments of 2025 came at the U-20 World Cup, where he served as the U.S. team's captain through their quarterfinal run. At that tournament, Cremaschi scored five goals, headlined by a three-goal, two-assist performance against New Caledonia in a 9-1 win. He then scored a brace in the Round of 16 win over Italy, setting a U.S. U-20 record for most goals in a tournament in addition to his Golden Boot win.

On the club level, Cremaschi played 22 times for Inter Miami, having broken through as the club's biggest homegrown star. This summer, though, Cremaschi departed Florida for Italy, signing on loan with Parma.

In addition, the midfielder also featured for the USMNT in January camp.

Cremaschi's win comes just one day after U.S. Soccer confirmed that Chris Richards had been recognized as the federation's Male Player of the Year.

What Cremaschi said

"This award means a lot to me," Cremaschi said. "It’s a representation of how my year went with my clubs and the National Team. This is an amazing accomplishment, but it also speaks to all the people around me that keep me going as a player. I want to thank my family, teammates and everyone that made this award possible. My U-20 teammates gave me the confidence I needed to be the player and leader I needed to be at the World Cup. That is a group of guys I will never forget.

"I also want to thank Marko Mitrovic – a coach I’ve had at many different levels with the National Team – for his belief and guidance along the way. Finally, I’m so grateful to my family, for their support and love."

A closer look

Cremaschi was one of five finalists for the award, which he claimed with 38.9 percent of the weighted vote. Finishing second in that voting was Philadelphia Union starlet Cavan Sullivan, who collected 34.8 percent, while Borussia Dortmund rising star Mathis Albert came in third with 12.3 percent.

The U.S. Soccer Young Player of the Year award has been given out since 1998, with Landon Donovan, DaMarcus Beasley, Jozy Altidore, Michael Bradley, Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna among the past winners. Last year, Tanner Tessmann claimed the award for his run with the U.S. at the 2024 Olympics.

What comes next?

Cremaschi has played sparingly for Parma this season as the American midfielder adjusts to life in Serie A. In total, he's made just four Serie A appearances, although he did start a cup game against Bologna in December.

Parma, who sit 14th in Serie A, will face 15th-place Genoa on Sunday.