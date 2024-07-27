United States Paris 2024 Olympics: U.S. men's soccer rebounds by routing New Zealand Published Jul. 27, 2024 4:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The United States men's soccer team has its first win at the Paris Olympics.

Three days after opening the 16-team competition with a 3-0 loss to host nation France, the Americans rebounded with a resounding 4-1 win over New Zealand on Saturday at Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

Djordje Mihailović opened the scoring from the penalty spot just four minutes in. Fellow overager Walker Zimmerman — each participating nation is allowed to field three players older than 23 — added a second from the doorstep following a scramble in the Kiwis' penalty box. Midfielder Gianluca Busio scored the U.S. squad's third later in the first half, with Paxten Aaronson converting a fourth just before the hour mark. New Zealand forward Jesse Randall pulled back a consolation goal for his team with 12 minutes of regular time remaining.

Here are a few quick takeaways from Saturday's match.

Play of the game

Busio's goal wasn't necessarily a looker; it came on a second attempt after the Venezia man's initial effort was blocked. But it all but guaranteed that the U.S. would secure three valuable points heading into its first round finale next week.

The Americans pounced on a defensive giveaway and, after his first unsuccessful try at putting the ball across the goal line, he was able to toe-poke the ball past New Zealand keeper Alex Paulsen and give the Americans an insurmountable 3-0 lead. The only bad news was Busio was subbed out because of injury before halftime, putting his availability for the rest of the competition in doubt.

Turning point

The pressure was on the Americans after losing the opener. But much of that tension was relieved when the U.S. caught a break almost immediately. Kiwis captain Matthew Garbett hacked down Caleb Wiley in the box, the referee pointed to the spot, and Mihailović made no mistake from 12 years, sending Alex Paulsen diving the wrong way.

Key stat

It had been 24 years since the U.S. men scored even three times in one match at an Olympics, a 3-1 group sage win over Kuwait in the final group game at Sydney 2000. Saturday marks the first time the Americans have ever managed four goals. That can't hurt their confidence heading into the final day of Group A play.

What's next for the U.S.?

While a loss in this one would've ensured the Americans' failure to advance to the quarterfinal, the emphatic victory means that Marko Mitrović's players will control their own destiny when they face African side Guinea on Tuesday at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne. Another three points there, and the U.S. will be just one more win away from the medal round.

What's next for New Zealand?

Because the Kiwis beat Guinea in the opener, they have everything still to play for heading into the first round finale. Unfortunately for them, that game will be against the gold medal favorite Les Bleus — easily their toughest test of the three.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports who has covered the United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him at @ByDougMcIntyre .

