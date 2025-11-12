Is Argentina Prepared For Life Without Lionel Messi?: 'Nobody Will Be Ready'

In partnership with

Argentina defender Nicolas Tagliafico has admitted "nobody will be ready" for Lionel Messi's retirement as speculation grows around a romantic Barcelona return.

The Lyon full-back, currently on international duty, reflected on Messi's emotional Camp Nou visit and spoke about Argentina's World Cup ambitions while hinting at uncertainty over whether the Inter Miami star could play again for the Blaugrana.

Tagliafico reflects on Messi’s legacy and Camp Nou surprise

Few players have been closer to witnessing Messi’s enduring greatness than Tagliafico. As La Albiceleste prepare for their friendly against Angola, the Lyon defender spoke candidly about what Messi’s eventual farewell could mean for world football and why nobody, not even his teammates, can imagine the day he finally walks away.

The 38-year-old's recent midnight visit to Barcelona’s newly renovated Camp Nou reignited talk of a short-term return to his boyhood club. The Inter Miami star, currently in the MLS off-season, shared an emotional post about "missing the place with his soul," leading fans to dream of one last dance in Catalonia.

Tagliafico, though, admitted even Argentina’s dressing room remains uncertain about Messi’s next move or when the inevitable end will come.

‘Nobody will be prepared for when Leo is gone’ - Tagliafico

In an interview with Radio La Red, the former Ajax star spoke with both admiration and melancholy when asked about Messi’s possible retirement: "He’s been playing in Argentina for 20 years. It’s completely unusual. Nobody will be prepared for when Leo is gone. He’ll decide when he’s no longer there. Maybe once he stops playing, he’ll stay on the coaching staff or have some role with the national team."

Turning to Messi’s surprise Camp Nou appearance, Tagliafico confessed that the squad were caught off guard by the images shared online — and admitted even he doesn’t know what the future holds for the World Cup-winning captain.

"There was a huge fuss about the photo he took at Camp Nou because it was a surprise. I don't know what the situation is, because of the Beckham Law. He could go during the MLS break, but I honestly don't know what he'll do . It's not easy either, especially with the World Cup so close. I don't think it will be simple."

‘We have to prove it again’ - Tagliafico on Argentina’s World Cup mindset

The veteran full-back also discussed Argentina’s preparation for the 2026 World Cup, urging calm despite their success under Lionel Scaloni and downplaying their tag as favorites.

"On a scale of 1 to 10, I think we're about a five," he said. "Not too little, not too much. We're taking it one step at a time, like in the last World Cup."

He also reflected on the self-confidence and occasional arrogance that defines Argentina’s footballing culture: "We also seek it out, Argentinians, with that arrogance we have. Obviously, being world champions, we have to prove it, but that spice, that mischievousness, is also good, because in the end, they end up respecting us. They have to respect us. People know the calibre Argentina has today. We earned it with our effort. Sometimes there's a bit too much talk, but we’re fine, happy. If things are said, I don't know if it's anger or envy... Things are going well. We have to keep working."

Finalissima plans still uncertain ahead of 2026 World Cup

Tagliafico also addressed reports of a Finalissima match between Argentina and Spain, which could take place at Lusail Stadium in Doha - the same venue where Messi lifted the World Cup in 2022.

"There’s talk and rumors, but nothing is confirmed yet. If it happens, it’ll be a great match. Spain is one of the best teams around right now. In the end, those kinds of competitive matches will show you how the team is doing, but it’s also just one game; it might not reflect what could happen at the World Cup. I’m lucky enough to have played in World Cups, and that changes everything. The first match is a different stimulus, different motivations. You might think, ‘If we beat Spain, we’ll be in a much better position.’

He cautioned that early results shouldn’t be overinterpreted: "On the contrary. We beat Italy in the preparation for Qatar and lost the first match. It makes a big difference. They’re a great opponent, that’s for sure. You can get a sense of their level, but it won’t change much for the World Cup."

While Spain’s participation depends on their qualification route, Argentina are already looking to maintain momentum heading into 2026 with Tagliafico’s words serving as a reminder that even amid speculation about Messi’s future, the Albiceleste’s focus remains firmly on defending their crown.