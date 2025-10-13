Brazil's Carlo Ancelotti: Neymar Still on Radar to Play at World Cup

In partnership with GOAL.com

Carlo Ancelotti insists Neymar remains in his plans for the World Cup next year, but has warned the Santos star that he must be fully fit to earn a recall to the final Brazil squad. The forward has not played for the Seleção since October 2023, in a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay, but Ancelotti says he could yet play a part in next summer's tournament.

Two years out of the Brazil picture

Neymar has 128 caps for Brazil but has not featured for his country since 2023. Now, though, Ancelotti has claimed that there is a route back into the squad for the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward, who is back playing for Santos, having returned to the club earlier this year.

Since his exit from PSG, the 33-year-old has struggled immensely with injuries, sustaining a cruciate ligament tear while with Al Hilal in 2023/24; he has subsequently had to deal with a recurring hamstring problem that has further limited his minutes. And while Ancelotti admits he has been planning for the 2026 tournament with Neymar involved, he has warned that he must regain full fitness.

Ancelotti's warning to Neymar

Ancelotti told reporters: "Neymar can play at his highest level in this team without any problems. When he is in good physical condition, he has the quality to play not only in Brazil but in any team in the world because of his talent."

He added: "Brazilian players have the quality to play beautiful football but you have to think about what you mean by beautiful football. Brazilian players have individual quality but that is combined with teamwork and movement off the ball, and that's very important in football.

"My goal is to give my best for the Brazil national team, to try to get them to perform at their best and to win the World Cup. Of course, no foreign-born coach has ever won the World Cup but there is always a first time in life."

Neymar faces fierce competition

Neymar has often been hailed as one of the best Brazilian players of his generation but he now faces immense competition if he is to reclaim his starting spot under the former Real Madrid boss.

In his last squad, Ancelotti included the following attacking players: Richarlison, Raphinha, Gabriel Martinelli, Joao Pedro, Luiz Henrique, and Estevao. In their most recent outing, they beat South Korea 5-0 in an international friendly. That was a fine response to their most recent World Cup qualifying defeat to Bolivia, which left them fifth in the South American qualification standings. Nevertheless, they have qualified to maintain an ever-present record at the tournament stretching back 95 years, doing so in their lowest-ever qualifying position.

Ronaldo hangs his hat on attacker

Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario has claimed that Neymar is central to his side's hopes of winning a first World Cup since 2002, when R9 himself walked away with the Golden Boot.

He said: "Brazil can achieve anything with the players they have available. Neymar can be, and I believe he will be, an important player in the World Cup. Everyone wants Neymar at 100%. That's what Ancelotti wants, and what he wants too. In his mind, I see a strong desire to be at the World Cup and help the Brazilian team."

He added: "I hope he's 100%. He's coming off a serious injury, and what he's going through is very natural: re-adaptation, game rhythm. The criticism is exaggerated, but expectations for him are always high, and that's why they exist. But Neymar knows what needs to be done to be 100% at the World Cup."

Neymar's 2025 season with Santos continues

Neymar could next be in action when Santos play Corinthians this week. Brazil play Japan in a friendly on Tuesday as they continue their preparations for the tournament in 2026. He has scored 79 goals in 128 appearances for the Selecao, and has played in three World Cups, doing so at the 2014, 2018, and 2022 showpieces. He has yet to win the trophy, of course, with Brazil going closest in 2014, as they reached the semi-finals. They were, infamously, beaten 7-1 by Germany in the last four, with Neymar nursing a spine injury and sitting out that match.