FIFA Men's World Cup
modric
FIFA Men's World Cup

Retire? New AC Milan Deal? Luka Modrić's Big Decision As World Cup Looms

Updated May. 1, 2026 3:59 p.m. ET

Luka Modrić is facing a major decision about his future after suffering a facial injury while playing for AC Milan. The 40-year-old Croatian must now choose between extending his stay at San Siro or bringing his remarkable career to an end.

Injury setback leaves Modric considering next step

Modric has been ruled out for the remainder of the Serie A season after suffering a fractured cheekbone in a collision with Manuel Locatelli during AC Milan’s 0–0 draw with Juventus. The Croatian midfielder requires surgery and will miss Milan’s final four domestic matches.

Despite the setback, the injury has not diminished the 40-year-old’s desire to continue playing. La Gazzetta dello Sport indicate that the former Real Madrid star is leaning towards activating a one-year extension clause in his Milan contract.

Modric has played a key role in the Rossoneri midfield this season, logging more minutes than in any of his final five campaigns in Madrid. The veteran remains determined to end his career on his own terms.

Modric’s motivation to keep playing

The report also claimed that Modric’s primary motivation is the opportunity to finish his career competing at the highest level of European football. Remaining at San Siro would allow him to chase one final run in the Champions League.

The midfielder has reportedly developed a strong tactical understanding with Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri, who has relied heavily on the Croatian to control the tempo of the team’s play. Milan’s hierarchy are also believed to be prepared to extend Modric’s stay only with the player’s approval, reflecting the mutual respect built since his arrival at the club.

Champions League ambition shaping decision

A potential return to the Champions League appears to be a major factor in Modric’s thinking. With Milan pushing for a top-four finish, the chance to lead the club back into Europe’s elite competition remains an attractive prospect.

Beyond his on-pitch contributions, Modric has become an influential figure in the dressing room. Younger players view the former Ballon d'Or winner as both a mentor and a model professional, adding further value to his presence within the squad. Interest from former club Dinamo Zagreb has surfaced, but Modric is reportedly focused on finishing his career at the highest competitive level.

World Cup focus before final decision

Before making a final decision on his club future, Modric is expected to prioritize regaining fitness ahead of the 2026 World Cup with Croatia national football team, which could mark his final international tournament.

The choice appears increasingly clear: extend his stay with Milan for one final season or retire from professional football. Should he opt to walk away, he could be announcing his retirement in front of the San Siro crowd.

share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Maradona's Magical Assist Makes Our Top World Cup Moments List

Maradona's Magical Assist Makes Our Top World Cup Moments List

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes