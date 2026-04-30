Mexico Legend Guillermo Ochoa Set for Historic Sixth World Cup Before Retirement

Mexican icon Guillermo "Memo" Ochoa is preparing for one final dance for both club and country.

The legendary goalkeeper is set to re-write history as part of Mexico’s roster for the 2026 World Cup, marking a record-breaking sixth appearance on football’s biggest stage.

The news, confirmed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano and reposted by Ochoa himself, signals the end of an era.

After the tournament, the 40-year-old shot-stopper will officially retire from both the National Team and professional club football, having most recently played for Cyprus’s AEL Limassol.

"I’m leaving calmly," Ochoa told TUDN. "It is difficult, without a doubt, but in my case it will not be so difficult because I have enjoyed it for many years and there comes a point where your head and body say, ‘we have given everything, you have left everything’, then you leave calmly and that will be my case."

(Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images)

Ochoa’s World Cup journey began as a backup in 2006 and 2010 before he became a global sensation with heroic performances in 2014, 2018, and 2022. He also won a Bronze medal with Mexico during the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo as an over-age reinforcement.

By reaching his sixth World Cup, he will join an elite pantheon of legends alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Javier Aguirre’s squad is already in deep preparation, with Liga MX players reporting for training May 6.

The final roster deadline is June 1, just ten days before Mexico kicks off the tournament against South Africa at Banorte Stadium.

For "Memo," it will be the ultimate closing chapter to a career defined by longevity, spectacular saves, and national pride.