FIFA Men's World Cup
Cristian Roldan Feels 'A Lot Of Pressure' To Make USA's 2026 World Cup Squad
FIFA Men's World Cup

Cristian Roldan Feels 'A Lot Of Pressure' To Make USA's 2026 World Cup Squad

Updated Apr. 30, 2026 1:27 p.m. ET

United States men's national team coach Mauricio Pochettino will announce his full 26-player World Cup roster on May 26, and he will be forced to make some difficult decisions.

USA and Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan, who was selected for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, joined First Things First to discuss his feelings ahead of Pochettino's final decision next month.

"There’s a lot of pressure going into it," Roldan said on Wednesday's edition of "First Things First." "I feel like this time around I feel like I have a lot more to lose, just because I’ve racked up a few more starts with the national team over the last six months. I’m eager, I’m excited, I’m anxious, I’m ready for this to get going and hopefully give myself the best shot of making that squad."

Roldan has quickly become a favorite of Pochettino's, playing in eight of the United States' last 10 matches and starting three. Following USA's 2-1 win over Australia in October, in which Roldan recorded two assists, Pochettino called the 30-year-old midfielder the "perfect player."

"[It's] humbling," Roldan said. "He’s coached Messi, Neymar, Mbappé, those are world-class players. It’s a humbling experience … Altogether, I’m just proud to be part of the team right now, to have an opportunity to go to the World Cup. When he says something like that, it definitely helps your case."

The roster reveal will be broadcast live on FOX at 3 p.m. ET on May 26. The 2026 World Cup starts June 11.

Cristian Roldan on playing for USMNT, Pochettino calling him ‘the perfect player’, World Cup | FTF

Cristian Roldan on playing for USMNT, Pochettino calling him ‘the perfect player’, World Cup | FTF

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports apps. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in primetime across FOX (21) and FS1 (19). 

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