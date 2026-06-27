Netherlands vs. Morocco Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

All 72 group stage matches are complete, and we are officially on to the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Netherlands will face Morocco in a Round of 32 showdown on June 29, 2026, at Monterrey Stadium on FOX.

Netherlands won Group F undefeated, drawing Japan 2-2 in the opener before beating Sweden and Tunisia by a combined 8-2 to top the group. Despite not keeping a clean sheet, the Oranje have not trailed in the tournament so far, and its 10 goals match its most ever scored in a World Cup group stage.

Netherlands has now reached the knockout stage in all 10 appearances at World Cups with a group stage, and is unbeaten in 15 straight World Cup games, last losing outright in the 2010 final as it went out on penalties to Argentina in the 2022 quarterfinals and 2014 semifinals.

Meanwhile, Morocco has reached consecutive World Cup knockout stages for the first time in its history just four years after becoming the first African nation to make the semifinals.

Morocco was Group C runner-up on goal difference behind Brazil, drawing the five-time World Cup champions 1-1 before beating Scotland 1-0 and Haiti 4-2.

Let’s check out the odds for the Netherlands vs. Morocco matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 29.

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Memphis Depay is +255 to score against Morocco (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images).

Netherlands vs. Morocco Odds

Moneyline

Netherlands : +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Morocco : +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Draw: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Spread

Netherlands -0.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Morocco +0.5: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : +122 (bet $10 to win $22.20 total)

Under: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Netherlands vs. Morocco Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

A rematch of the 1994 group stage in which Netherlands won 2-1, this matchup is going to be razor close. The Dutch have yet to trail this tournament while Morocco drew with Brazil and won easily against Scotland and Haiti. With so many stars on both sides such as Achraf Hakimi, Virgil van Dijk, Brahim Díaz, and Tijjani Reijnders— back a draw here in regulation time (+210).

How to Watch Netherlands vs. Morocco

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Netherlands : -220 (bet $10 to win $14.55 total)

Morocco: +168 (bet $10 to win $26.80 total)

Both Teams to Score