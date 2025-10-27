Kevin De Bruyne Injury: How it Affects Napoli and Belgium's World Cup Qualifiers

In partnership with

Napoli's joy turned to despair after their 3-1 victory over Inter as star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne suffered a serious thigh injury that could end his season.

The Belgian's absence adds to Antonio Conte's mounting injury list, deepening Napoli's crisis despite their return to the top of Serie A. The former Manchester City starlet's absence could now derail Napoli's title momentum.

The news is also a blow to Belgium which has crucial World Cup qualifiers next month. De Bruyne has netted six goals in his past five matches for his country.

What began as a night of redemption for Napoli ended in despair as Napoli's midfield maestro, De Bruyne, limped off just minutes after converting a penalty in the 3-1 win over Inter. Post-match scans at Pineta Grande Hospital confirmed Napoli’s worst fears with the midfielder injured with a high-grade tear of the biceps femoris in his right thigh. The club’s statement further confirmed the injury and also stated that the player has already begun his rehabilitation program.

The timeline for recovery stretches into late February or early March, effectively ruling the Belgian out of the rest of Napoli’s 2025 campaign. It’s an injury with worrying precedents, as De Bruyne underwent surgery on the same muscle in 2023 and missed a large part of last season then playing for City. The recurrence not only puts his season in jeopardy but also forces Napoli to rethink their creative structure.

For a player who had quickly become the symbol of Conte’s new Napoli, this development comes across as a brutal twist. De Bruyne had been central to rebuilding the team’s attacking rhythm, and his influence extended far beyond assists or goals as he brought composure and vision to a side that often fluctuated between brilliance and chaos.

Conte’s injury crisis deepens

Conte now faces a crisis that stretches his squad to the limit. Along with De Bruyne, Napoli are without several key figures. David Neres, who picked up another muscular injury against Inter; Alex Meret, sidelined with a metatarsal fracture; and Stanislav Lobotka, expected back only after the Atalanta clash. Romelu Lukaku, Nikita Contini and Amir Rrahmani remain doubtful, while Rasmus Hojlund is also nursing muscle discomfort.

"We know what Kevin can give us. He needs support, as I always say," said Conte. "We can go from absurd excesses to extremes. I need to find the best solutions, knowing that this is the second year and it will be very complex for us, having to play every three days and bringing in new players."

Despite his pragmatic tone, there’s no denying that Conte is in firefighting mode. Every match demands tactical improvisation, often forcing him to rotate or rely on players not fully match-fit. Neres' latest setback only compounds the problem. The Brazilian, who looked lively before limping off against Inter, suffered a muscle strain that will rule him out for several weeks.

What De Bruyne brings to the table

Before his injury, De Bruyne was not just Napoli’s playmaker but also their orchestrator. In eight Serie A appearances this season, he has scored four goals, including three penalties. De Bruyne’s chemistry with Frank Anguissa and McTominay allowed Napoli to dominate transitions, combining physicality with intelligent movement. His deep-lying creativity provided balance to Conte’s otherwise direct system.

As Conte captured it best: "When he does well, the team does well. He does poorly, the team does poorly."

Without De Bruyne, Napoli lose not just technical finesse but leadership and calm under pressure. His ability to dictate tempo and make line-breaking passes will be sorely missed, particularly in high-stakes matches like the upcoming Champions League tie against Eintracht Frankfurt, where his experience would have been invaluable.

The tactical repercussions are immediate. McTominay may be pushed higher up, while Anguissa could shoulder greater creative responsibility to fill the void, but none possess De Bruyne’s vision or ability to control the rhythm of the game.

Napoli's road ahead

Napoli’s victory over Inter was their most complete performance of the season-structured, confident, and lethal on the break. Yet, De Bruyne’s injury has cast a long shadow over that success. Conte’s challenge now lies in maintaining the same tactical balance without his star midfielder. The next run of fixtures is critical. Lecce and Como offer potential breathing room, but the Champions League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt on November 4 could define their European campaign. Napoli are back on top of Serie A with 18 points, matching on points with Roma but taking over them in goal difference. However, sustaining momentum with a depleted squad will demand every ounce of Conte’s adaptability.

