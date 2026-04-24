'Anything is Possible': Could Real Madrid Land Liverpool's Mohamed Salah?

Real Madrid icon Fernando Hierro has sparked transfer speculation by suggesting that Mohamed Salah would be a perfect addition to the Spanish capital. As the Egyptian forward approaches the final weeks of his legendary Liverpool career, the former Al-Nassr sporting director admitted that any top club would be privileged to secure the free agent.

Egyptian star enters final months of contract

Salah is set to bring his trophy-laden spell at Liverpool to an end after reaching an agreement to conclude his contract a year ahead of schedule this summer. The 33-year-old has remained a vital figure on Merseyside this term, registering 12 goals and nine assists across 38 appearances in all competitions. Despite intense interest from across the globe, the Egypt international maintains that no definitive decision has been reached regarding his next destination once he becomes a free agent.

'A true football phenomenon'

Hierro, who secured three Champions League titles with Los Blancos, believes Salah possesses the world-class quality required to thrive in La Liga. The former defender insisted that the forward's adaptability and experience would make him an asset for any elite side, including Madrid or Barcelona.

Discussing the prospect of the Liverpool talisman arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu, Hierro told ON Sport: "Salah to Real Madrid? Of course, I would love that. Salah is an outstanding player in every sense of the word. No one can deny his huge impact at Liverpool and the achievements he has made, especially winning the Premier League. I would love to see him at Real Madrid - anything is possible in football.

"Salah is the type of player any club in the world would want to sign. He is exceptional and has a direct impact on the pitch. He is not just a great player; he is a true football phenomenon who makes the difference wherever he plays.

"Imagine him in La Liga, whether with Real Madrid or Barcelona — it would be a huge boost for the competition. He has the quality, experience, and ability to adapt to any team or style of play. In the end, Mohamed Salah is a ‘top’ player in every sense. Any club in the world would be proud to have him… so why not see him one day at Real Madrid? Everything is possible in football."

Saudi interest remains historical

During his tenure as Al-Nassr’s sporting director for the 2024-25 season, Hierro monitored Salah’s situation but found the player committed to his Premier League duties at that time. While rumours frequently linked the winger with a move to the Middle East, Hierro clarified that official negotiations never reached an advanced stage.

Reflecting on the previous attempts to lure the superstar to the Saudi Pro League and the player’s priorities, Hierro added: "There were indeed many reports in the past about the possibility of Mohamed Salah moving to the Saudi Pro League, but ultimately, the decision always lies with the player. At that time [last season], his main focus was on Liverpool, which is completely normal for a player of his level.

"From our side, like any sporting management, when a name like Mohamed Salah comes up, it naturally attracts great interest because he is an exceptional player who would add value to any team in the world. So yes, in principle, it is impossible to reject the idea of signing a player of such quality - in fact, it would be an honor for any club.

"However, it must be emphasised that most of what was reported remained within the realm of rumors and did not reach advanced stages, especially given the player’s commitment to his club at that time."

Legacy complete at Anfield

Salah will leave the Premier League as one of its most prolific players ever, having secured every major honour, including the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. His decision to become a free agent this summer will likely trigger a massive bidding war between Europe’s elite and the Saudi Pro League’s financial heavyweights. With his ability to deliver at the highest level still evident, his next choice will define the final chapter of a remarkable career.