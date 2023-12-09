MLS MLS Cup 2023: Columbus tops LAFC 2-1 to claim third title Updated Dec. 9, 2023 6:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For the second time in four years, the Columbus Crew are the MLS Cup champions.

The Crew — the only original MLS team to win the league title over the last nine years — defeated 2022 winner Los Angeles FC 2-1 on first half goals by Cucho Hernandez and Yaw Yeboah. Denis Bouanga pulled one back for LAFC in the second half, but Columbus held on to claim the silverware. The Crew's third MLS Cup triumph all-time prevented LAFC from becoming the first club to repeat as champs since the LA Galaxy won back to back crowns more than a decade ago.

Play of the game

Inside a rocking Lower dot com Field, the high-scoring hosts — Wilfried Nancy's team led MLS in goals this season — dominated LAFC right from the start. Other than a few unsuccessful runs into the Crew's end of the field by Bouanga, the visitors barely crossed the midfield stripe. Pinned in their own half for most of the first half, it felt like only a matter of time before Columbus rewarded its fans with the all-important opening goal:

LAFC defended stoutly, though, as they have all year and especially in these playoffs. But after a couple of near misses, the Black and Yellow got the break they needed when LAFC left back Diego Palacios handled a neat flick by Diego Rossi inside the box. Referee Armando Villarreal immediately pointed to the spot — a decision that was confirmed by the video assistant. Hernandez stepped up to convert the ensuing penalty, sending LAFC keeper Maxime Crépeau diving the wrong way.

ADVERTISEMENT

The goal gave the Crew a lead they fully deserved. But what happened next effectively sealed the MLS Cup for the home side.

Just four minutes after Hernandez' gave Columbus the advantage, Yeboah doubled it. From inside the center circle, Crew left back Malte Amundsen sent a brilliant low pass past eight LAFC players to a streaking Yeboah inside the visitors' box. The Ghanaian winger took a touch and flicked the ball past Crépeau with the outside of his left foot to make it 2-0.

Not only did the lead give the Crew some breathing room, it proved insurmountable for Steve Cherundolo's side in the end.

Turning point

As much as Yeboah's goal killed off the game and sealed the win for Columbus, the handball call was the moment when everything changed. Plenty of teams have absorbed a barrage of early pressure only to find a way back into a match as the side that's charging forward with abandon inevitably begins to tire — so long as the contest stays scoreless. Given LAFC's experience and the way they were defending to that point — and with Golden Boot winner Bouanga up front — that could've been how things went on Saturday.

The first goal of any final is always likely to be consequential, and Cucho's successful spot kick certainly was. But it only happened because of the penalty was given. Harshly, LAFC fans would argue. Palacios was just a few feet away from Rossi when Rossi kicked the ball into him, and it appeared to hit Palacios on the chest before inadvertently striking his hand. Sometimes those aren't awarded. But this one was, and it was the sort of good fortune that every championship team needs on the way to lifting a trophy.

Key stat

While Columbus had an astonishing 68–percent to 32-percent possession advantage in the first half, it may be even more impressive that it ended 64-36 given that LAFC was chasing the game for almost the final hour of the contest.

What's next for the Crew

It's easy to forget now that Columbus, the site of so much of American soccer's modern history, was in real danger of losing its MLS team just a few years ago. Outside of its sparkling two-year-old stadium before Saturday's match, yellow-clad fans wore jerseys emblazoned with "Save the Crew" on the back. The fans were instrumental in keeping the team in Ohio's capital, with Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam eventually buying the club and constructing the gorgeous new digs.

They hired one of MLS's best general managers in Tim Bezbatchenko, who was lured away from Toronto, where he presided over a near-dynasty. Nancy has emerged as one of the most respected coaches in MLS. And in a league that has been dominated by expansion teams for more than a decade now, the Crew have shown that MLS's original franchises can be successful when supported by fans and ownership and run by competent, forward-thinking coaches and front office personnel.

Not only are the Crew here to stay, they're champions once again.

What's next for LAFC

LAFC played more games than any team in MLS history this season; that the club fell short of MLS Cup at the final hurdle doesn't take away from all they've accomplished not just over the last two seasons, but since taking the league by storm from its 2018 debut.

Win or lose on Saturday, turnover this offseason was inevitable for Cherundolo's squad. Center back Giorgio Chiellini is 39. Star forward Carlos Vela will turn 35 shortly after the 2024 MLS campaign begins; both are out of contract next season and probably unlikely to return.

Still, like the Crew, LAFC is a tremendously well-run operation. The roster might look different in the years to come, but there's little doubt that the Black and Gold will reman contenders as they continue to lure top talent to Los Angeles.

MLS Cup: Columbus Crew vs. LAFC Highlights | FOX Soccer

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men's and women's national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Columbus Los Angeles FC MLS

share