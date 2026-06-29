Mexico vs. Ecuador Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Mexico will face Ecuador in a 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 32 showdown on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at Mexico City Stadium on FOX.

Mexico finished atop Group A after winning all three World Cup group games for the first time in its nation's history and keeping three clean sheets in the group stage for the second time (1970).

Mexico has now made the knockout stage in eight of the last nine World Cups. However, it has not won a knockout stage match since 1986 when it beat Bulgaria 2-0.

El Tri dominated South Africa 2-0, edged out a win over South Korea 1-0 and then beat Czechia 3-0 in its group stage finale.

Meanwhile, after losing 1-0 to Ivory Coast on a stoppage-time goal in its opener and disappointingly drawing Curaçao, Ecuador qualified for the knockout stage in dramatic fashion, coming from behind to beat Germany 2-1 in the group finale, and advancing as a top third-place team.

La Tri is seeking its first knockout-stage win ever after losing 1-0 to England in the 2006 round of 16.

Let’s check out the odds for the Mexico vs. Ecuador matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 30.

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Julian Quinones is (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Mexico vs. Ecuador Odds

Moneyline

Mexico : +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Ecuador : +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Draw: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Spread

Mexico -0.5: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Ecuador +0.5: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 1.5

Over : -158 (bet $10 to win $16.33 total)

Under: +128 (bet $10 to win $22.80 total)

Mexico vs. Ecuador Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Expert, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

This has rock fight written all over it. Ecuador is one of the nations that will not be as affected by the conditions in Mexico and will be quite comfortable in a tight defensive battle as it should be. Take a draw in regulation time (+190) and "no" on both teams to score (-160).

How to Watch Mexico vs. Ecuador

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Mexico : -184 (bet $10 to win $15.43 total)

Ecuador: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Both Teams to Score