Lionel Messi Purchases Catalonia-Based Soccer Club UE Cornellà
Lionel Messi is the owner of a fifth-division soccer club in Spain after the Argentine superstar acquired Barcelona-based UE Cornellà.
Messi was the best player of his generation during his two decades at FC Barcelona, where he won multiple titles and Ballon d’Or awards before leaving in 2021.
Cornellà is a modest club in a working-class neighborhood. The club announced the deal on Thursday without giving details of the purchase.
"Leo Messi’s arrival marks the beginning of a new chapter in the club’s history," the club said in a statement. "The project is guided by a long-term vision and a strategic plan that combines ambition, sustainability, and a strong connection to its local roots."
Cornellà was founded in 1951 and has helped produce players such as Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya and former Barcelona defender Jordi Alba, who also played with Messi at Inter Miami.
At age 38, Messi is aiming to compete in the World Cup this summer in North America where Argentina will defend the title.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
North Korea's Forgetten Upset Over Italy Joins Top 100 World Cup Moments List
First Things First's Top 26 Players Who Will Define the 2026 World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup Ultimate Fanbase! Will France, Argentina, England Advance?
-
Back For Brazil? Ancelotti Won't Rule Out Thiago Silva Return For World Cup
Lionel Messi, Argentina to Play Pre-World Cup Friendlies at Texas A&M and Auburn
How Patrick Agyemang's Shattered World Cup Dream Changes USA's 2026 Roster
-
World Cup Title Favorites, Sleepers, Debut Teams? All 48 Teams By Tiers
2026 World Cup Locations: Games, Schedule for All 16 Cities
Portugal World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times
-
North Korea's Forgetten Upset Over Italy Joins Top 100 World Cup Moments List
First Things First's Top 26 Players Who Will Define the 2026 World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup Ultimate Fanbase! Will France, Argentina, England Advance?
-
Back For Brazil? Ancelotti Won't Rule Out Thiago Silva Return For World Cup
Lionel Messi, Argentina to Play Pre-World Cup Friendlies at Texas A&M and Auburn
How Patrick Agyemang's Shattered World Cup Dream Changes USA's 2026 Roster
-
World Cup Title Favorites, Sleepers, Debut Teams? All 48 Teams By Tiers
2026 World Cup Locations: Games, Schedule for All 16 Cities
Portugal World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times