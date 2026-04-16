FIFA Men's World Cup
Lionel Messi Purchases Catalonia-Based Soccer Club UE Cornellà
FIFA Men's World Cup

Lionel Messi Purchases Catalonia-Based Soccer Club UE Cornellà

Published Apr. 16, 2026 1:03 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi is the owner of a fifth-division soccer club in Spain after the Argentine superstar acquired Barcelona-based UE Cornellà.

Messi was the best player of his generation during his two decades at FC Barcelona, where he won multiple titles and Ballon d’Or awards before leaving in 2021.

Cornellà is a modest club in a working-class neighborhood. The club announced the deal on Thursday without giving details of the purchase.

"Leo Messi’s arrival marks the beginning of a new chapter in the club’s history," the club said in a statement. "The project is guided by a long-term vision and a strategic plan that combines ambition, sustainability, and a strong connection to its local roots."

Cornellà was founded in 1951 and has helped produce players such as Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya and former Barcelona defender Jordi Alba, who also played with Messi at Inter Miami.

At age 38, Messi is aiming to compete in the World Cup this summer in North America where Argentina will defend the title.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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