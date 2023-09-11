United States
Matt Turner leaves USMNT for daughter's birth, Ethan Horvath to start vs. Oman
Matt Turner leaves USMNT for daughter's birth, Ethan Horvath to start vs. Oman

Published Sep. 11, 2023 3:32 p.m. ET

United States men's national team goalkeeper Matt Turner will not start in goal against Oman on Tuesday night after he returned to Britain for the birth of a daughter. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said Ethan Horvath will be the starting keeper and Drake Callender will be the backup.

The U.S. Soccer Federation also said Monday that Joe Scally left the team for family reasons. Scally was an unused substitute in Saturday's 3-0 win over Uzbekistan in a friendly.

New England Revolution defender DeJuan Jones will replace Scally on the roster for Tuesday night's exhibition in St. Paul, Minnesota. Jones, 26, made his U.S. debut in January and has six international appearances.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

