MLS
Mascherano Steps Down As Inter Miami Coach, Four Months After Winning MLS Cup
MLS

Mascherano Steps Down As Inter Miami Coach, Four Months After Winning MLS Cup

Published Apr. 14, 2026 2:49 p.m. ET

Javier Mascherano is out as Inter Miami’s coach, a stunning move that comes only four months after leading Lionel Messi’s club to the MLS Cup title.

Mascherano, a former teammate of Messi at Barcelona and with Argentina's national team before reuniting with him as coach, is leaving for personal reasons, the team said. 

Mascherano's entire coaching staff has also left the club, though the team did not reveal any specifics as to why.

In Mascherano's place as coach, at least in the short term, will be Guillermo Hoyos — who is credited, at least on some level, with discovering Messi at Barcelona's academy and predicting that he could become an all-time great.

Messi was 16 at the time, in the very earliest days of a career that would see him win eight Ballon d'Or trophies, the World Cup and four Champions League titles. Messi has referred to Hoyos in interviews over the years as his "futbol dad."

Hoyos is Messi's coach now, though how long that'll be the case remains a bit unclear. He inherits a team that is 3-1-3 and third in Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference, but fell flat in the CONCACAF Champions Cup earlier this year — a tournament that the team made several roster moves solely with contending for that trophy in mind.

"I would like to thank the club for the trust they placed in me, every employee who is part of the organization for the collective effort, but especially the players, who made it possible for us to experience unforgettable moments," Mascherano said in remarks released by the team.

The move comes not even two weeks after Inter Miami opened its new stadium near Miami International Airport. The club has tied both of its first two matches in the new facility.

The team also said chief soccer officer Alberto Marrero is assuming the duties of sporting director going forward, meaning he will slide into the spot that Hoyos held until Tuesday.

"Javier will forever be part of this club’s history. ... We respect his decision and are deeply grateful for everything he contributed," managing owner Jorge Mas said in comments released by the team. "Wishing him nothing but the very best in his professional and personal future."

Reporting by The Associated Press

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