Marc Cucurella To Get Luis De La Fuente's Face Tattooed After World Cup Triumph

Marc Cucurella has reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling one of the most unusual promises of the World Cup following the Spanish national team's final victory over Argentina.

The left-back confirmed that he will get a tattoo of coach Luis de la Fuente's face after La Roja were crowned champions at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

A Promise Etched On His Skin

Before Spain's journey in the tournament began, Cucurella made it clear on Cadena COPE what his personal sacrifice would be if they achieved ultimate glory, saying: "If we win the World Cup, I'll get a tattoo of Luis de la Fuente's face."

After the final whistle of Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina on Sunday, and with his championship medal around his neck, Real Madrid's new defender quickly took to social media to begin the search for the artist who will carry out the work, posting: "Any tattoo artists in the room?"

The Tattoo Placement Dilemma

Despite his determination to keep his promise, the Spanish full-back confessed that he still has some logistical doubts about getting the tattoo.

"I don't know yet. I have to think about where I'm going to get it," Cucurella told Marca in the mixed zone. "People will also ask me, so it doesn't have to be in a visible place, but oh well. I think we have a long journey ahead of us now, I hope they give me ideas, I'll think about it and then I'll have to do it."

De la Fuente also commented on the matter during the celebrations following the World Cup title. Far from trying to dissuade his players from such aesthetic follies, the coach emphasizsed the importance of integrity and keeping one's word, saying: "I've already told them they were wrong. And if you make a promise, you have to keep it. I'm not that ugly either."

Overcoming Criticism Through Global Success

Beyond the tattoo anecdote, Cucurella took advantage of this moment of pure joy to reflect on his journey to the top and the obstacles he had to overcome. "I'm very proud, very happy. In the end, it's not easy to be here. During our careers, especially in our teens and when we're young, it's tough, and you have to make decisions. Sometimes people tell you you're not good enough or that you'll never make it," the left-back confessed. "To all those people who tell you those things, I thank them for taking the time to give me their advice, as well as all the people who have helped me. We have been stubborn, we have never given up, and today we have the reward of being here."

An Unforgettable Summer For The Spanish National Team

Living together for almost two months has forged an unbreakable bond between the players, something Cucurella highlights as key to their eventual success against Argentina.

"This summer hasn't been easy for us, and I'm very happy... It's been a long journey; we've been together for a long time, and now it's time to celebrate. We came here with a goal, we've spent almost 50 days in training camp, and now it's time to celebrate, be together, and reminisce," he said.