Would A Return for Manchester United Work For Napoli's Scott McTominay?

Scott McTominay swapped Manchester United for Napoli in 2024, but TV analyst and former Manchester United defender Gary Pallister believes the Scotland midfielder still holds a deep love for his boyhood team.

Despite thriving in Italy and securing a historic Scudetto, Pallister claims the 29-year-old McTominay would welcome an Old Trafford return, while admitting he offers a different threat to captain Bruno Fernandes.

Lingering connection to Old Trafford

According to Record Sport, Pallister insists that Manchester United have made a mistake by letting McTominay leave in a £26 million ($34m) deal. The club have seen the midfielder flourish in Italy, but the United legend feels a reunion could be on the cards. Pallister said: "Listen, I think Scott McTominay has got a great affinity with Manchester United and the fans. He grew up there, and I'm sure there's a place in his heart that would feel like he'd love to come back to Manchester United, but whether that's feasible or not, I don't know. He's a player that I probably wouldn't have let go."

Different style to Fernandes

While the Scotland international netted 12 times in Serie A to help Napoli lift only their fourth title, Pallister was quick to differentiate him from Fernandes. The English giants have relied heavily on their Portuguese playmaker, and McTominay operates differently.

Pallister explained: "You're talking about different styles of football, aren't you? He always had a goal threat in him. He's done it for Scotland, he's done it for Napoli. It would be interesting, wouldn't it, to see if somebody brought him into that position and said, ‘Right, you are going to be this attacking midfielder like Bruno.’ Listen, he’s not a Bruno Fernandes. He doesn't see the passes that Bruno does, but he gives you a goal threat. But I don't think, certainly at Manchester United, they'd play him in that position."

Surprise over summer departure

The decision to sell the academy graduate raised eyebrows among the Old Trafford faithful. He was a crucial part of the squad under Erik ten Hag that lifted the FA Cup, before moving on months later. Pallister remains adamant that the hardworking midfielder should have stayed in the North West. He noted: "I always thought he was going to be a great part of the squad. And as I say, I wouldn't have been letting Scott McTominay go because I think in every game he plays and pulls on that shirt, he wants to do his very, very best. I think a few people were shocked when he did leave."

World Cup ambitions with Scotland

Beyond his club future, the Napoli star is currently preparing for the World Cup this summer. His stock rose dramatically last August when he finished 18th for the Ballon d'Or. Steve Clarke will be relying heavily on his talisman as the national team prepare to face Brazil, Haiti, and Morocco.