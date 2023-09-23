Man United's Antony left off Brazil’s World Cup qualifier squad amid abuse claims
Brazil coach Fernando Diniz left Manchester United winger Antony out of his squad for the team’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers in October, as the player faces claims of violence towards women.
Antony had been called up for Brazil’s first two qualifiers this month but was dropped from the team after allegations of domestic abuse made by an ex-girlfriend were published in Brazilian media. United has since given Antony a leave of absence to address the claims.
Diniz decided to also leave him out for games against Venezuela and Uruguay next month.
Brazil will host Venezuela on Oct. 12 and then visit Uruguay in Montevideo five days later. Brazil and Argentina both won their first two matches to top the South American standings.
Six teams from South America will qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, which is expanding to a 48-team format. The seventh-place team will contest an intercontinental playoff for a berth.
Goalkeepers: Ederson (Manchester City), Alisson (Liverpool), Lucas Perri (Botafogo).
Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Renan Lodi (Marseille), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Nino (Fluminense), Vanderson (Monaco), Caio Henrique (Monaco).
Midfielders: André (Fluminense), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Joelinton (Newcastle), Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras), Gerson (Flamengo).
Forwards: Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton), Neymar (Al-Hilal), Richarlison (Tottenham), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid).
Reporting by The Associated Press.
