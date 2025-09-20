Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi Scores Twice And Assists In Inter Miami's 3-2 Win Over D.C. United
Updated Sep. 20, 2025 10:21 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi had a first-half assist before scoring two goals in the second half to take over the league lead and propel Inter Miami to a 3-2 victory over D.C. United on Saturday night.

Messi scored the go-ahead goal in the 66th minute before adding some insurance in the 85th. He has 22 goals this season, one more than Nashville SC's Sam Surridge in the race for the Golden Boot Award.

Defender Jordi Alba collected his 10th assist on Messi's first goal and Sergio Busquets notched his seventh for the brace.

First-year midfielder Tadeo Allende scored his eighth goal — with an assist from Messi — in the 35th minute and Inter Miami took a 1-0 lead into halftime. It was Messi's 12th assist this season — tied for fourth most in the league.

DC United pulled even in the 53rd minute when Christian Benteke took a pass from Brandon Servania and scored. It was the ninth goal for the 2024 Golden Boot winner and the 47th of his career. It was the third assist for Servania, matching his career high.

DC United got within 3-2 seven minutes into stoppage time on Jacob Murrell's second goal this season. Benteke and Rida Zouhir both picked up their second assist.

Oscar Ustari finished with four saves for Inter Miami (15-6-7) in his 22nd start.

Luis Barraza saved four shots for DC United (5-16-10).

Inter Miami, fifth in the Eastern Conference, travels to play fourth-place New York City FC at Citi Field on Wednesday, trailing by one point with two matches in hand.

DC United will host the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

