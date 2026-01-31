Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Sign Mexico Star Germán Berterame For $15 Million

Inter Miami have completed the signing of Mexican international Germán Berterame from CF Monterrey, adding another attacking weapon to their squad ahead of the 2026 season. The 27-year-old arrives as a Designated Player after a prolific spell in Liga MX and will reunite with Lionel Messi and company following a deal valued at around $15 million.

Transfer from Monterrey

Berterame makes the move after Monterrey confirmed his departure on Friday, ending a contract that was originally set to run through December 2027. The transfer, valued at approximately $15 million, was completed following long-term negotiations between both clubs.

Mascherano-backed move

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano pushed for the signing as he looked to round out his attacking options, adding a proven scorer to a frontline led by Lionel Messi. Berterame had already caught the club’s attention during the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup, when he was named MVP against Inter Miami, a performance that placed him firmly on the MLS side’s radar.

Berterame by the numbers

Born in Argentina and later naturalized as a Mexican international, Berterame arrived in Mexican football in 2019 and quickly made his mark. He became Liga MX top scorer with Atletico de San Luis, earned selection to the Liga MX All-Star team in 2022, and later established himself as a regular contributor with Monterrey.

Across his Liga MX career, Berterame finished just one goal shy of 100 in Mexican football, scoring 31 goals with Atlético de San Luis and 68 with Rayados for a total of 99. At the club level overall, he has surpassed the 100-goal mark, while also earning eight caps with the Mexican national team as he continues to push for a place in El Tri’s World Cup plans.

What comes next for the Herons?

Inter Miami will face Atlético Nacional this Saturday at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium in an international friendly. Mascherano’s side comes into the match after suffering a 3-0 defeat against Alianza Lima in their most recent preseason game.