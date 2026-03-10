Barcelona Given 'Green Light' To Re-Sign Lionel Messi? 'Not True,' Says LaLiga Boss

Javier Tebas has vehemently denied the explosive allegations that La Liga approved Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona in 2023.

The league president's rebuttal comes amid a public feud that has erupted between Xavi Hernandez and Joan Laporta just days before the club's presidential elections, with the latter dismissing the former coach's tenure while defending his own decisions.

La Liga boss rejects claims

Speaking on TVE's Estudio Estadio, Tebas swiftly dismantled recent claims made by the former head coach during an explosive interview with La Vanguardia. The Liga chief categorically denied that the Catalan club was granted any financial dispensation to facilitate the highly anticipated return of Messi in 2023.

"It is not true. La Liga did not authorize absolutely anything nor did it have the OK," he insisted. His firm rebuttal directly challenges the narrative pushed by the legendary midfielder, who alleged that bureaucratic hurdles were cleared before the deal mysteriously collapsed, shifting the blame entirely onto the club's hierarchy.

The vetoed homecoming

The controversy ignited when the ex-Barca manager detailed how advanced the groundwork for the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's homecoming truly was following his World Cup triumph. According to him, the pair spoke for months, and by spring 2023, the sporting aspects were virtually finalised for a "last dance" in Catalonia.

However, the coach accused Laporta of deliberately vetoing the transfer despite having league approval, claiming the president feared waging an internal war with the Argentine superstar. The collapsed deal ultimately saw the forward join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, severely damaging the personal relationship between the two former teammates.

President defends his decisions

Unwilling to let the accusations slide, Laporta used a recent presidential election debate to fiercely defend his executive actions and deliver a stinging assessment of his former coach. He admitted to feeling "surprised and hurt" by the remarks, justifying the controversial sacking by drawing a sharp contrast with successor Hansi Flick.

"With Xavi, I saw that we were going to lose, and with Flick, I see that we are going to win," he stated, per Mundo Deportivo. Regarding the failed transfer, he insisted the decision was purely financial and based on the player's own fears of overwhelming pressure, directly contradicting the narrative.

Election tensions boil over

The bitter war of words also exposed deep-rooted institutional fractures, with the former captain claiming he was misled and ultimately dismissed by Alejandro Echevarria, a powerful advisor he alleges practically runs the club. He expressed profound disappointment at being let down by the very administration that brought him back.

In response, Laporta accused him of acting as a political pawn for presidential rival Victor Font just days before the elections given Xavi has aligned himself with the rival campaign. Concluding his defence, the incumbent president maintained that his harshest calls = severing ties with icons like Ronald Koeman, the Argentine forward, and the Spanish tactician - were for the institution's best interests.