The greatest of all time.

Lionel Messi came up one win short of another World Cup title, bringing an unforgettable tournament run to a heartbreaking finish.

After Argentina fell to Spain in extra-time of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, Messi once again left his mark on the sport’s biggest stage.

Across six World Cup appearances, Messi has led Argentina to the quarterfinals or better five times and reached the final three times. His résumé now includes six World Cup appearances, 34 matches, 21 goals, 12 assists and countless records, many of which he extended during this historic tournament.

His legacy on the tournament’s biggest stage is unlike anything the sport has ever seen.

Here’s a detailed look back at Messi’s remarkable World Cup career, beginning with his all-time tournament records before revisiting each of his six appearances.

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Messi's Career World Cup Accomplishments

Second-most goals of any man or woman in World Cup history with 21 (Mbappé has 22).

12 career assists, the most on record (since 1966).

Second man to play in three World Cup finals (2014, 2022, 2026), joining Cafu (Brazil- 1994, 1998, 2002).

Scored or assisted in 11 straight World Cup matches, the longest streak on record (since 1966); that streak ended vs. Spain in the final.

33 goal contributions (goals + assists), most of any player on record (since 1966); has done this in 34 matches.

10 assists in the knockout stage; the most on record at the World Cup (since 1966).

21 World Cup matches in which he has scored or assisted, the most of any player on record (since 1966).

17 goal contributions in the knockout rounds of the World Cup (seven goals, 10 assists), the most on record (since 1966).

Has scored a goal against 15 different opponents at the World Cup, the most of any player in World Cup history.

Scored 17 non-penalty goals at the World Cup, second-most in tournament history (Kylian Mbappé has 19).

Scored and assisted in five matches in his World Cup career, the most of any player on record (1966); no other player has more than three such matches on record.

34 matches played, most in World Cup history.

23 matches won, most in World Cup history.

17 knockout stage matches played, most in World Cup history.

Nine consecutive matches scored in, the longest streak in World Cup history.

First player in World Cup history to score in six consecutive knockout stage matches.

Only player to score in the World Cup in his teens, 20s and 30s.

Six goals from outside the box, the most on record at the World Cup (since 1966).

Most minutes played on record at the World Cup (3,054).

Only player to register an assist in six different World Cups.

One of two players ever to score at five different World Cups (Cristiano Ronaldo).

One of two players ever to score seven goals in multiple World Cups (Kylian Mbappé).

Has played in four quarterfinals, tied for the most of any player ever.

First MLS player to record multiple assists in a World Cup match.

Eight goals, four assists

25 chances created, 21 key passes

52 take-ons, 165 passes in the attacking third

43 touches in the opponent's box

Silver Boot and Silver Ball

Seven goals, three assists

21 chances, 18 key passes

40 take-ons, 159 passes in the attacking third

45 touches in the opponent's box

Golden Ball and Silver Boot

One goal, two assists

10 chances, eight key passes

30 take-ons, 105 passes in the attacking third

21 touches in the opponent's box

Four goals, one assist

24 chances, 23 key passes

73 take-ons, 132 passes in the attacking third

Golden Ball

No goals, one assist

15 chances, 14 key passes

51 take-ons, 108 passes in the attacking third

22 touches in the opponent's box