Lionel Messi among Inter Miami regulars not in starting lineup vs. Toronto

Published Oct. 5, 2024 3:50 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi was not in Inter Miami's starting lineup for its match Saturday at Toronto, the next-to-last contest of the regular season for the MLS Supporters Shield winners.

Also not in the starting 11 for Inter Miami: fellow standouts and would-be starters Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Luis Suárez and goalkeeper Drake Callender. All were listed as reserves.

Inter Miami coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino indicated Friday that Messi's workload would be a consideration now that the team has wrapped up the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage for the entirety of the MLS Cup playoffs. Inter Miami will play its first playoff match at home on Oct. 25.

Messi is set to report to Argentina's national team in the coming days for World Cup qualifying matches on Oct. 10 and Oct. 15. That would figure to put his availability in doubt for Inter Miami's regular-season finale at home on Oct. 19 against New England.

Oscar Ustari — a teammate of Messi's on the Argentina team that won Olympic gold in 2008 — was in goal against Toronto in Callender's spot, making his debut with the club. Ustari signed with Inter Miami last month.

Inter Miami entered Saturday in position to set the MLS single-season points record with two wins in its final two matches. The club would finish with 74 points in that scenario, one more than the 73 that New England managed in 2021.

Messi entered Saturday with 17 goals in 17 MLS matches this season, including two in the shield-clinching 3-2 win at Columbus on Wednesday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

MLS
Inter Miami CF
Lionel Messi
