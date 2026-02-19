Lionel Messi, German Berterame Set To Play Opening Day For Inter Miami vs. LAFC

Lionel Messi trained fully with Inter Miami on Wednesday after dealing with a muscle issue during preseason.

New Designated Player Germán Berterame also trained with the group following the approval of his work visa. Both players are available for Saturday's match against Son Heung-Min's LAFC at BMO Stadium.

Messi back in training

Messi had been dealing with a recent muscle issue that sidelined him and disrupted plans for a preseason appearance against Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico. Earlier projections suggested a recovery period of around two weeks, but the Argentine star’s progress has advanced quicker than anticipated.

He trained at full intensity with the squad under head coach Javier Mascherano as Inter Miami prepare to face Los Angeles FC on Saturday in the MLS Opening Day clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The expectation is that Messi’s workload will continue to increase gradually in the coming days, positioning him to log minutes in the highly anticipated matchup.

Berterame cleared to play

The Florida-based club, aiming to defend its MLS title, could also have another key reinforcement available. Forward German Berterame has officially received his work visa after delays prevented him from integrating fully with the group following his transfer.

Berterame’s clearance means he is eligible to make his MLS debut this weekend against LAFC, providing an additional attacking option for Mascherano as the new campaign begins.

The doubts have been put to rest

Both players participated in Mascherano’s South American preseason tour, though their availability for Saturday had been uncertain.

Messi’s status was in doubt due to lingering muscle discomfort, which led to the postponement of the friendly in Puerto Rico against Independiente del Valle.

Berterame, meanwhile, was unable to train fully with the group while awaiting his work visa. Now cleared, the Mexican forward is available for the season opener.

Looking ahead

The two clubs have met five times, with LAFC winning three matches and Inter Miami winning two. There have been no draws. Three meetings came in MLS play, while the other two occurred in the 2025 Champions Cup, where Inter Miami eliminated LAFC.