MLS on FOX Sports: Messi, Inter Miami vs. Orlando City on May 2; El Tráfico on July 17

Updated Feb. 18, 2026 4:38 p.m. ET

From Lionel Messi to El Tráfico, FOX Sports will be home to some of Major League Soccer's marquee stars and regular season matches. 

FOX Sports unveiled its plan for the 2026 regular season as the league’s U.S. English and Spanish language linear television home. This year’s 34-match regular season television schedule features 15 games on FOX and 19 games on FS1 with every match airing in Spanish on FOX Deportes.

FOX Sports’ MLS regular-season coverage kicks off Saturday, Feb. 21, at 4:30 PM ET on FOX with FC Cincinnati hosting Atlanta United FC. In total, 25 teams will play on FOX and FS1, including two matches featuring Lionel Messi and reigning MLS Cup champion Inter Miami CF from the team’s new Miami Freedom Park stadium on Saturday, May 2, vs. rival Orlando City SC at 7:00 PM ET on FS1, and Sunday, May 24, vs. Philadelphia Union at 7:00 PM ET on FOX. 

The FOX Sports schedule features MLS’s regular season restart following the league’s FIFA World Cup pause with a doubleheader two days before the World Cup final airing Sunday, July 19 on FOX. On Friday, July 17, Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United FC open the doubleheader starting at 8:00 PM ET on FOX before LA Galaxy takes on LAFC in El Tráfico at 10:30 PM ET on FS1.

FS1 and FOX Deportes will have select MLS Cup Playoffs matches before the season concludes on FOX and FOX Deportes with the 2026 MLS Cup final.

The full FOX Sports regular season slate can be found here

