Les Bleus Are Booked! France Qualifies for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Two goals from star striker Kylian Mbappé helped send two-time champion France to the 2026 World Cup with a 4-0 home win against Ukraine on Thursday.

Midfielder Michael Olise and substitute forward Hugo Ekitiké added the other goals in a dominant second half from France, the World Cup runner-up in 2022.

Mbappé coolly sent the penalty straight down the middle of the net to break the deadlock in the 55th minute before Olise turned around in the box to net the second at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappé added his second from close range before Ekitiké netted.

