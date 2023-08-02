Legendary Italy, Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon retires from soccer at age 45
At age 45 and after a career that included a World Cup title with Italy, a long list of trophies with Juventus and many years when he was considered among the best goalkeepers in soccer, Gianluigi Buffon announced his retirement on Wednesday.
Buffon had one season remaining on his contract with Parma in Serie B and therefore leaves the sport with the same team that he began his professional career with nearly three decades ago.
"That’s all folks! You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together," Buffon wrote on Instagram.
The pinnacle of Buffon’s career came during the 2006 World Cup, when he conceded only two goals during the seven matches of the Azzurri’s run to the trophy. Neither of those two goals were scored by opponents during open play. One was an own-goal by teammate Cristian Zaccardo and the other was a penalty kick by Zinedine Zidane during the final.
At Juventus, Buffon was the backbone behind 10 Serie A titles and stayed with the club even after the 2006 "Calciopoli" scandal that saw the team relegated to Serie B. He helped the Bianconeri win the second division a year after the World Cup title.
The only big title missing from Buffon’s career was the Champions League, having lost three finals with Juventus — to AC Milan in 2003, to Barcelona in 2015 and to Real Madrid in 2017.
Buffon left Juventus for Paris Saint-Germain in 2018 only to return to the Turin club a year later as a backup to Wojciech Szczesny. He then made a sentimental return to Parma in 2021
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
How World Cup group stage tiebreakers are decided
Messi's new goal celebration is all about channeling superhero Thor
Kylian Mbappé reportedly turns down record offer from Al Hilal
-
How to watch the 2022 World Cup on FOX: Times, channels, full match schedule
Japan switches tactics at Women's World Cup to secure another big win
Saudi club reportedly wants to pay Kylian Mbappe $776 million to leave PSG
-
Why choosing the location for the 2026 World Cup final won't be easy
Canada's Christine Sinclair exits Women's World Cup after loss to Australia, possibly for last time
What to expect in Lionel Messi's Miami debut? It's a bit of a mystery
-
How World Cup group stage tiebreakers are decided
Messi's new goal celebration is all about channeling superhero Thor
Kylian Mbappé reportedly turns down record offer from Al Hilal
-
How to watch the 2022 World Cup on FOX: Times, channels, full match schedule
Japan switches tactics at Women's World Cup to secure another big win
Saudi club reportedly wants to pay Kylian Mbappe $776 million to leave PSG
-
Why choosing the location for the 2026 World Cup final won't be easy
Canada's Christine Sinclair exits Women's World Cup after loss to Australia, possibly for last time
What to expect in Lionel Messi's Miami debut? It's a bit of a mystery