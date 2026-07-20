Spain's Lamine Yamal Has 'Completed Football' At 19 After Winning World Cup

Lamine Yamal received glowing praise after helping Spain beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the World Cup final.

The 19-year-old produced another composed display on football's biggest stage, with former England goalkeeper Joe Hart claiming the Barcelona winger had "completed football" after adding a World Cup winners' medal to his European Championship triumph.

The Passing Of The Torch In New York

In a moment that will be etched into football history, Yamal embraced a tearful Lionel Messi at the conclusion of the World Cup final at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

The imagery was impossible to ignore; a passing of the torch from a 39-year-old icon to a 19-year-old phenom. Yamal, sporting the Barcelona number 10 shirt for his club, offered consolation to the man who arguably defined that very jersey.

The 1-0 victory for La Roja, secured by Ferran Torres in the 106th minute, ensured that Yamal became the youngest player ever to win both the European Championship and the World Cup. At just 19 years and six days old, he has achieved what many legends fail to accomplish in a lifetime.

Hart, De la Fuente Praise Teenage Star

Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart singled out Yamal's composure after the teenager was repeatedly challenged by Argentina throughout the final.

The BBC Sport pundit said: "Not only did Lamine Yamal not react. He stood up to it. He was not rattled and he did not back down. He had the entire team trying to smash him. He just stayed real cool. It was real standout performance from him. Lamine Yamal is 19 years old. What a beautiful day for him. He's 19 and has completed football."

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente also praised the youngster's contribution after the victory.

"He has played great football that will help him to mature and be even a greater footballer than he already is. He really sacrificed for the collective good. This is very important in my squad. In my opinion he played a great World Cup."

Spain’s Perfect Starter

Despite entering the competition with concerns over a hamstring injury, Yamal started seven of Spain's eight games at the 2026 World Cup and won every single one of them.

That lingering issue appeared to hamper his usual attacking output, resulting in a somewhat underwhelming personal campaign with just one goal. Ultimately, his quieter tournament allowed teammate Pau Cubarsí to pip him to the FIFA Young Player award.

Yet, Yamal's influence on the team's historic success was absolute. Added to his six starts at Euro 2024, he has now won all 13 of his major tournament starts.

This flawless run is the longest perfect streak for any European starter in major tournament history. His ability to balance individual brilliance with defensive discipline and tactical awareness has made him the undisputed jewel in Spain’s crown as they return to the summit of world football.

Yamal Looks To Build On Historic Success

Yamal will now return to club football having reinforced his status as one of the game's brightest young stars after adding a World Cup winners' medal to his European Championship triumph.

At just 19, the Barcelona winger has already amassed a remarkable trophy haul. With De la Fuente continuing to place his faith in him, Yamal looks set to remain at the heart of Spain's new era as the world champions aim to build on their latest success.