LA Galaxy's Chicharito undergoes season-ending surgery on right knee
Updated Jun. 23, 2023 7:59 p.m. ET

LA Galaxy forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernández underwent reconstructive surgery on the ACL in his right knee Friday and will miss the remainder of the year after being placed on the season-ending injury list.

Hernández, who turned 35 last week, is in his fourth season with the Galaxy. His contract expires at the end of the season.

He has two goals in 12 appearances this season after missing the first month of play with a hamstring injury.

Hernández tore his ACL on a noncontact play during the first half of the Galaxy’s loss to Real Salt Lake in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on June 7.

Hernández began his career with Chivas in his native Guadalajara before playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham and Sevilla. He became the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer when he joined the Galaxy in 2020 and has 35 goals over the past two seasons.

The Galaxy also announced that defender Martín Cáceres will miss three to five months due to an avulsion fracture in his left knee. He suffered the injury during Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Sporting Kansas City and will undergo surgery next week. Cáceres has two goals in 18 starts across all competitions this season.

The Galaxy sit next-to-last out of 29 teams in MLS at 3-9-5 while scoring just 16 goals in 17 matches.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

