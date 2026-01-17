New Striker For Lionel Messi? Inter Miami Targeting Liga MX Star

Inter Miami have intensified their pursuit of Germán Berterame and are prepared to trigger the striker's reported $15 million release clause. While no agreement has been finalized, both clubs have acknowledged ongoing talks. The move could see the Rayados star leave Liga MX for MLS, drawn by a new challenge and the chance to play alongside Lionel Messi.

Release clause on table

Inter Miami CF have emerged as serious contenders to sign Monterrey and Mexico national team forward German Berterame, with reports from ESPN and TUDN indicating the MLS club is prepared to trigger the striker’s reported $15 million release clause. While a deal has not been finalized, both clubs have confirmed that talks are ongoing.

Rayados sporting director José Antonio Noriega confirmed the approach from Miami and admitted the proposal is appealing for all parties involved.

"I can tell you and confirm that there has been an approach [from Inter Miami] and a proposal that is interesting to Berterame," Noriega said. "It interests Germán, and it could be interesting for us. If we decide that the offer is interesting and that Germán leaves, we will do everything possible, and we are already working on it to replace him."

Miami confirm formal offer

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas also validated the report, emphasizing the club’s ambition to continue building a high-level squad.

"Well, first of all, Germán Berterame is a great player," Mas said. "He’s a great player, and we’re aiming to have a great squad.

"I know I confirmed this morning that there’s an offer from Inter Miami. There is an offer from Inter Miami for Germán Berterame, we’ll see how that develops in the next 24 to 36 hours… we’re aiming to give Javier Mascherano the tools to attack technically as he sees fit."

Torrent downplays the reports.

Berterame’s potential farewell came in style, as he found the net in Monterrey’s 5–1 win over Mazatlan FC, a performance that could mark his final appearance in Liga MX with Rayados. Reports indicate that the league’s break until January 30 could accelerate the timing of a move.

Head coach Domenec Torrent acknowledged the speculation but made it clear that Monterrey will not let the striker go cheaply.

"Berterame gets offers every year. This is something the board handles. If he leaves, they would have to leave us a lot of money to sign another player," Torrent said.

"The team that wants him knows Rayados won’t make it easy… He has a price and clauses. I’m happy with him, he’s committed, he scored today, and I’m focused on improving the team."

An assassin in the box

Berterame, 26, has been one of the most consistent scorers in Liga MX, tallying 67 goals and 15 assists in 152 appearances for Monterrey since arriving in 2022. His performances earned him a place with the Mexican national team after completing his naturalization process, despite previously representing Argentina at youth level.

Should the deal be completed, Berterame would continue his career in MLS with Inter Miami, potentially forming part of a star-studded attack led by Lionel Messi, while positioning himself for a key role with Mexico ahead of the 2026 World Cup.