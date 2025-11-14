FIFA Men's World Cup
Kylian Mbappe to Miss France Trip to Azerbaijan Due to Ankle Inflammation
Kylian Mbappe to Miss France Trip to Azerbaijan Due to Ankle Inflammation

Published Nov. 14, 2025 12:30 p.m. ET

France striker Kylian Mbappe won't travel with his teammates to Azerbaijan after the two-time champions secured a place at next year's FIFA Men's World Cup, the national soccer federation said on Friday.

Mbappe scored twice Thursday as France booked its spot for the tournament with a 4-0 win against Ukraine in Paris. They were his 399th and 400th senior career goals.

The French federation (FFF) said Mbappe, who plays for Real Madrid, is "still feeling the effects of inflammation in his right ankle, which requires tests." He will undergo medical exams in the Spanish capital later Friday.

Azerbaijan hosts France on Sunday in Group D.

France will also be without AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone and Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

Kone was booked against Ukraine and is suspended while Camavinga was hampered by muscle tension in his left hamstring, the FFF said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

